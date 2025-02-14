Joaquin Niemann reveals he will celebrate an ace in a way Patrick Reed can't: "It's got to be worth it"

Joaquin Niemann is competing in the ongoing 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club. In a post-round interview, Niemann revealed that he would do a backflip if he made an ace during the tournament.

Niemann is a Chilean professional golfer with two PGA Tour wins and one European Tour win. In 2022, he won the Genesis Invitational at 19-under par and in the following year, he won the ISPS Handa Australian Open. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and is currently the captain of his Torque GC Team.

On the other hand, Patrick Reed is an American professional golfer with nine PGA Tour wins and three European Tour wins. He came in at T2 in the 2017 PGA Championship and won the Masters Tournament in 2018. Reed is currently playing in LIV Golf Adelaide alongside his 4Aces GC teammates.

The first round of LIV Golf Adelaide was held on February 14, and during the competition, Patrick Reed made an ace in the par-3 12th, famously known as the Watering Hole. In a post-round interview, Joaquin Niemann was asked how he would celebrate if he also made an ace in the Watering Hole as Reed did. He answered by saying he would do a backflip, which Patrick Reed can’t do.

“He [Patrick Reed] can't do a backflip, though. I will do a backflip if I make a hole-in-one, yeah, 100 percent. It's got to be worth it.” (Via ASAP Sports)

Joaquin Niemann also revealed that he enjoyed playing at the famed Watering Hole and tried to make an ace just like Reed, but wasn’t successful.

“I hit a decent shot. I was really trying to go for it and do a Patrick Reed, but it wasn't quite there. Hopefully tomorrow.”

Joaquin Niemann finished the first round of the tournament at T2, in a tie with his Torque GC teammate, Carlos Ortiz.

Niemann also played in the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide event. He finished at T3 in a tie with Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm, and Andy Ogletree.

A look at Joaquin Niemann’s performance at LIV Golf Riyadh

Joaquin Niemann recently competed in LIV Golf’s season opener at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. The tournament was a star-studded event that took place at night, under the lights.

The two-time PGA Tour winner started with a strong game but struggled at the end and turned out with a T33 finish in the final round. In the first round, he had a round of 5-under, and on the second day, he finished with a round of 1-under.

In the final round, Joaquin Niemann also struggled with a round of 1-over. He tied with Brooks Koepka, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, Danny Lee, Luis Masaveu, and Frederik Kjettrup in the 33rd position. Notably, Adrian Meronk won the tournament with 17-under 201 in the final round.

