Troy Hawke's video of welcoming and waving goodbyes to the golfers at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open went viral on the internet. The comedian greeted players acting as dapper door greeters.

Hawke is best known for his unique greetings in Scotland and this time he traveled to The Resistance Club to greet the golfers.

The PGA Tour shared a short clip in which Hawke was welcoming the players in his unique style.

As the Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy entered, Hawke said:

"Welcome to the Genesis Scottish Open, Sir."

As McIlroy responded with a "Thank You," the comedian went on to say:

"You're like a plucky hero from an animal-based Disney adventure."

McIlroy again thanked him and moved on.

Troy Hawke then remarked on Sahith Theegala's brows, saying:

"You've got the best eyebrows, I've seen in all of my time. Punctuation for the face."

The golfer replied:

"Can you tell my girlfriend that?"

Hawke agreed and said:

"Oh all day, I will. "

Hawke then continued with his job as a greeter, and as other golfers entered, he said to one:

"You are one detectable slice of cheesecake."

"You have an admirable Northern grit, but you slink like Bowie", he greeted another golfer.

As Tom Kim entered, the comedian said:

"You have a wonderful natural posture on you. Shoulders are all the way back. "

Kim complemented the comedian by saying:

"I like your moustache."

"Cheekbones to die for, Sir. Honestly, you could slice meat to the millimeter on those things," Troy said to Max Homa.

"He needs to work the entrance to the Whitehouse" - Fans react to Troy Hawke welcoming golfers to Scottish Open

Troy Hawke's video of greeting golfers outside the venue of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open was shared by PGA Tour on its Twitter account with the caption:

"A greeting like no other, courtesy of @TroyHawke"

Fans soon jumped into the comments section as one user wrote:

"He needs to work the entrance to the Whitehouse for a day. Now that would be hilarious."

"You have the air of a man who is quiet in WhatsApp groups but still respected as a leader,'" another wrote.

"Brilliant stuff and great to see all the pros take it with a smile and a laugh," a fan tweeted.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

It is important to note that the Scottish Open wrapped up with the inaugural round on Thursday, July 13. Byeong Hun An registered a two-stroke lead over Davis Riley following the opening round. The South Korean golfer played a bogey-free round and finished with a score of 61 while Riley scored 63 in the opening round.

Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, played a round of 64 to settle in third position alongside Thomas Detry while Max Homa secured the sixth spot with Yannik Paul, Padraig Harrington, Tom Kim, Will Gordon, Ross Fisher, Ewen Ferguson, Oliver Bekker, and David Lingmerth.

