CBS sees 21% boost in PGA Tour 2025 season viewership: Reports

The Wyndham Championship concluded its final round on Sunday, August 3, marking the end of the PGA Tour’s regular season. The numbers are in, and CBS has reportedly seen a significant viewership boost compared to last year.In 2024, the PGA Tour recorded an average of 1.79 million viewers for the season, down 17% from the previous year. However, the 2025 season brought a massive bounceback for the circuit, as its broadcast on CBS reportedly averaged 2.16 million viewers. The overall season viewership numbers saw a 17% increase, and the PGA Tour-only broadcasts saw a 21% boost from last year.As Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter reported, the final round of the PGA Tour’s regular season finale, the Wyndham Championship, attracted 1.95 million viewers on the network. This marked a 36% increase in viewership numbers compared to the 2024 Wyndham Championship, where Aaron Rai clinched the title.Some notable numbers for the PGA Tour 2025 season include 4.3 million viewers for Justin Thomas’ final-round victory at the RBC Heritage. There were almost 13 million viewers for the Masters Tournament's final round, where Rory McIlroy clinched the win to become a Career Grand Slam winner.CBS will now pass the PGA Tour broadcast baton to NBC and its affiliate channels. The network will carry the three postseason events of the year, beginning with the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which kicks off in Memphis on Thursday, August 7.Who is playing at the PGA Tour’s FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025?The recently concluded Wyndham Championship was the final determiner for players who will be in the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. After the tournament, the top 70 players on the FedEx standings qualified for the first playoff event at TPC Southwind.Notable names will be in the field, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas. Despite being qualified, World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy has opted to skip the playoff tournament.Here’s a complete list of golfers who will tee off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday:Ludvig ÅbergDaniel BergerAkshay BhatiaKeegan BradleyJacob BridgemanSam BurnsBrian CampbellPatrick CantlayBud CauleyWyndham ClarkCorey ConnersCam DavisJason DayThomas DetryNico EchavarriaHarris EnglishTony FinauMatt FitzpatrickTommy FleetwoodRickie FowlerRyan FoxRyan GerardLucas GloverChris GotterupMax GreysermanBen GriffinEmiliano GrilloHarry HallBrian HarmanRussell HenleyJoe HighsmithTom HogeViktor HovlandMackenzie HughesSungjae ImStephan JaegerMichael KimSi Woo KimChris KirkKurt KitayamaJake KnappMin Woo LeeShane LowryRobert MacIntyreHideki MatsuyamaDenny McCarthyMaverick McNealyCollin MorikawaAndrew NovakTaylor PendrithJ.T. PostonAldrich PotgieterAaron RaiDavis RileyPatrick RodgersJustin RoseXander SchauffeleScottie SchefflerMatti SchmidJ.J. SpaunJordan SpiethSam StevensSepp StrakaNick TaylorJustin ThomasErik van RooyenJhonattan VegasCameron YoungKevin Yu