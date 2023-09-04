Chanettee Wannasaen's LPGA Tour career earnings skyrockets from $4,586 to $229,586 after Portland Classic win

Chanettee Wannasaen had a stellar day at work on Sunday, September 3, at the Portland Classic. After shooting a 9 under 63 in the final round at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, she defeated Xiyu Lin by four strokes to clinch her first title on the LPGA Tour.

Wannasaen won a whopping $225,000 as prize money paycheck at Oregon. The LPGA Tour shared a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) and informed that her career earnings just skyrocketed after her first win.

Expand Tweet

Before entering the Portland Classic, Chanettee Wannasaen had won just $4,586 as career earnings on the LPGA Tour. However, now her career earnings stand at $229,586.

She earned some sort of money competing on the LPGA Tour before. However, they were not added because of them being either co-sanctioned or no-official tournaments on the calendar.

Let's look at all the earnings she had accumulated on the American Tour:

2023

Portland Classic - (Win) $225,000

ISPS Handa World Invitational - (missed the cut) $4,598

LPGA Drive On Championship - (T57) $4,586

Honda LPGA Thailand - (T51) $5,528

2022

Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open - (T24) $21,005

Honda LPGA Thailand - (T47) $6,138

2021

Honda LPGA Thailand - (T57) $4,234

Interestingly, Chanettee Wannasaen won the Portland Classic after missing nine consecutive cuts on the LPGA Tour. The 19-year-old was also the first golfer on the Tour to win a tournament as a qualifier since 2015.

Wannasae (who was ranked 367) has also become the third golfer out of the top 300 players on the Rolex Women's World Rankings to win a tournament on the Tour this season.

Rose Zhang (who was ranked 482) won the Mizuho America's Open and Alexa Pano (who was ranked 402) won the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

How has Chanettee Wannasaen's golf career been so far?

Born on April 16, 2004, in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the 19-year-old golfer had a spark since the early days of her golfing career. After turning professional in 2021, she had to win the national qualifier event to earn a spot in the Honda LPGA Thailand.

In her first appearance at the tournament, she finished T57 on the leaderboard. Later on, in 2022, she stood at T47 rank before finishing T51 on the leaderboard this year.

Chanettee Wannasaen had a sensational 2022 in Thailand winning the six events. Her constant performances earned him a spot at the Trust Golf Links Series, a LET Access Series event, at Ramside Hall Golf Club in Durham. She went on to defeat Arpichaya Yubol by three strokes.

She earned an invite to the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open and finished T24 on the leaderboard. She then participated first and only Major tournament of her career till now, the Women's Open. Although she missed the cut at the event.

Later on, in December 2022, Wannasaen earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season after finishing sixth in the qualifying school events.

After missing nine cuts consecutively on the American Tour, Chanettee Wannasaen entered the Portland Classic 2023 through a Monday qualifier and won her first LPGA Tour title after defeating Xiyu Lin by four strokes.