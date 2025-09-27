  • home icon
  Charley Hull asks pro golfer to pay up after putting him & the boys back in their place

Charley Hull asks pro golfer to pay up after putting him & the boys back in their place

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 27, 2025 17:31 GMT
GOLF: SEP 14 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship - Source: Getty
GOLF: SEP 14 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship - Source: Getty

Charley Hull has been the talk of the town since winning her career's third and the season's first win at the Kroger Queen City Championship. She has been in amazing form this year, and she recently revealed how she was involved in a face-off against some boys, which, interestingly, she won.

On September 27, Hull shared an Instagram reel showing one of her incredible shots during the match against boys. She also mentioned in the caption that the shot she posted in the reel was from hole 9 at Woburn Golf Club in the United Kingdom. Talking more about the caption, Hull remarked that by winning, she showed the boys the place where they truly belonged.

The caption read,

"Nice winning 11 skins off the boys today, putting them back in there place 😜 Also a cheeky hole out on the Duchess 9th from the fairs caught on camera 📸"
Aside from that, the 29-year-old golfer also shared a number of Instagram stories showing that the boys she mentioned in the aforementioned reel are none other than DP World Tour golfer Ryan Evans and Daniel Ashcroft, who owns and runs the Ashcroft Golf Academy. Talking more about the stories, here's a look at them as well:

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)
Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)
Apart from the faceoff against the boys, Hull also enjoyed playing the game at Woburn Golf Club because the layout helped her develop more.

Charley Hull thinks that Woburn Golf Club makes her golf "sharp"

Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&amp;G 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Located in Little Brickhill, near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, Woburn Golf Club has a total of 54 holes in it that are divided into three championship courses. The club is regarded as one of the most difficult in England, and Charley Hull recognized this on her Instagram story, adding that the course has helped her improve her game even more. The caption to the story read,

"This golf course gets your game unbelievably sharp"
Talking about the Kroger Queen City Championship win, Hull was in top form throughout the event's four rounds. Despite her amazing performance, Hull's tournament win was not at all an easy one; after all, during the final round, she was neck and neck with World No. 1 Jeeno Thitkul.

Interestingly, Thitkul bogeyed the last hole of the event, while Hull shot a tremendous birdie, helping her win the whole thing. She ended up with a total score of 20 under par, winning $300,000 and 500 CME points for this win.

Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
