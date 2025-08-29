Charley Hull styles a blue jacket as she delights young fans at English golf club

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull recently met some young golf fans at Woburn Golf Club, England. She shared a picture of herself posing with the fans while dressed in a blue jacket.

One of the young fans' mothers posted a picture of Hull standing between the two girls while dressed in black pants and a blue and white jacket. In the caption, she thanked the Kettering-born golfer for being “lovely” and for signing her headcover.

“Absolutely made the girls day finishing Golf Camp and meeting their golfing idol @charley.hull,” she wrote.

Charley Hull reposted the picture on her Instagram story writing,

“Was lovely meeting you girls 🫶🏼”

Image via Charley Hull’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hull

Earlier on, Hull shared a short clip of herself playing a round of golf with English pro golfer Ryan Evans. He recorded a video of the two-time LPGA Tour star as she made a putt to win the round.

Evans could be heard jokingly saying he hates Hull for winning and she laughed in response. She wrote in the caption:

“@ryanevansgolf sorry! 😂”

Image via Hull’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hull

Charley Hull reveals she is ‘out of the moon boot’ and back on the course

Charley Hull has been away from the course due to an ankle injury she sustained ahead of the PIF London Championship. She recently shared an update on Instagram, revealing that her injury has healed and she is now back to practicing.

In the post Hull shared, she was captured wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and a white cap while practicing her putts and swings at Northamptonshire County Golf Club. She wrote in the caption:

“Out of the moon boot and back to the range 🏌️‍♀️💪 Feels good. Patience still required on full fitness. 🔜”

Image via Hull’s Instagram Feed _ Image Source: Instagram/@charley.hull

The 29-year-old golfer injured her ankle when she took a tumble at the Centurion Club following a practice round ahead of the PIF London Championship. An MRI scan revealed that she had ligament damage, and she was required to wear a moon boot while the injury healed.

Charley Hull withdrew from the tournament due to the accident. She shared a post on Instagram announcing her withdrawal, saying that she was devastated to miss the tournament because it means so much to her.

Despite not being in the field, Hull was still present at the Centurion Club, meeting with fans and signing autographs. She shared a post on Instagram where she was captured posing and smiling with young fans on the course.

In the caption, the four-time LET winner thanked her fans for coming out and making it a “special morning” for her. She also thanked them for putting a smile on her face after she had a difficult time watching the game and not being able to play.

