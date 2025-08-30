  • home icon
  • Charley Hull embraces the 'grind' as she preps for her return at the Aramco Houston Championship

Charley Hull embraces the 'grind' as she preps for her return at the Aramco Houston Championship

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:26 GMT
AIG Women
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Charley Hull left fans surprised when she announced that she will not compete in the 2025 FM Championship, being held at TPC Boston. She revealed that she had not fully recovered from the injury she sustained during the PIF Championship in London. Now, Hull has given her fans a favorable update regarding her return to the golf course.

The current World Number 11 reposted an Instagram story from the PIF Global Series in which it was announced that Hull was expected to make her comeback during the Aramco Houston Championship, which will be held from September 5 to 7.

Still taken from Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)
Still taken from Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)

Interestingly, the PIF Global Series also dedicated an IG post to Hull's visit to Houston for this tournament. The caption of the post read,

"It’s official: Charley Hull is coming to Houston! See her live at the Aramco Houston Championship, September 5–7. 🎟️Tickets available via the link in our bio!"
While Hull's return has been confirmed, her preparation for a comeback is also underway. On August 30, the golfer posted an IG story about her practice session, demonstrating how she is grinding hard to make a comeback.

"Grind," she captioned her story.

Speaking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)
Still taken from Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)

Talking more about the injury, Charley Hull suffered an ankle ligament injury while she was in a parking lot during the PIF Championship in London. She tripped over a curb, losing her balance and taking a bad fall, during which she even heard a pop sound. As a result of her injury, she was unable to compete at the PIF Championship and the FM Championship.

Charley Hull reflects on her outing at the AIG Women's Open

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The last tournament Charley Hull took part in was the AIG Women's Open, the fifth and final major of the season. Interestingly, Hull fared well in the final two rounds of the tournament, eventually finishing tied for second with a total score of 9 under par, two shots behind the eventual champion.

Hull even dedicated an Instagram post to this tournament, revealing how it stung to be inches away from winning her first golf major.

"There’s nothing like the adrenaline of being in the mix on a Sunday. It’s why I love this game. Felt so in control out there. Hit it pure and gave it everything. It stings to come up short, but after day one, I’m proud of myself for climbing the leaderboard like I did and being the bridesmaid again 🤣," read an excerpt from her caption.
Hull bagged $772,391 in prize money for her T2 finish at the AIG Women's Open.

Edited by Rupesh
