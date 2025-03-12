Charley Hull enjoys a practice round at $430-per-round world-class English golf course

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Charley Hull has been spending a lot of time practicing her game. She recently visited a prestigious English golf course to enjoy a practice round and shared it with her followers on Instagram.

Ad

Hull plays on both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour. She turned pro in 2013 after winning the LET Rookie of the Year award and has won multiple professional golf events. The 28-year-old golfer won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022. She also won the 2024 Aramco Team Series in Riyadh.

On Wednesday, March 12, the English professional golfer visited the Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, England. In the video Hull shared, she can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit as she shot the ball onto the fairway.

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull at Sunningdale Golf Club | Image Source: [email protected]

The video was originally posted by golf coach, Lewis Atkinson, and reposted by Hull.

Ad

Hull was also at the Sunningdale Golf Club on Tuesday. She teamed up with English golfer Georgia Hall to play in the 91st Sunningdale Foursomes, an event that features amateur and professional golfers in an alternate-shot knockout competition.

Sunningdale Golf Club is one of the most prestigious golf locations in England. It holds a lot of history as it was first opened for play in September 1901.

Several big names have visited the golf course, including Bobby Jones, golf icon Arnold Palmer, and 39-time PGA Tour winner Tom Watson. According to the Sunningdale Golf Club website, Arnold Palmer once referred to the course as one of the "great golf courses in Europe."

Ad

It costs about $430.55 to play a round of 18 holes per person at the Sunningdale Golf Course.

“Can’t wait to play”: Charley Hull confirmed for the KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Charley Hull has played in two LPGA Tour events this year and plans to play in more. The 28-year-old English professional golfer recently confirmed that she will be in the field for the upcoming KPMG Women’s Irish Open, starting July 3 at Carton House, Fairmont. She announced on Instagram that she is looking forward to it.

Ad

“I’ve heard so many good things about the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and I can’t wait to play. This will be my first professional event in Ireland since I turned pro in 2013, and it seems like the perfect event to mark this occasion,” Hull was quoted as saying by LET.

“I look forward to experiencing Carton House and to meet the Irish fans who I know support this event so well. See you all soon!” the two-time PGA Tour winner added.

Ad

Charley Hull’s first PGA Tour start of the year was at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club, where she finished at T19 with eight-under. She also played in the HSBC Women’s World Championship, finishing at T4 with seven-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback