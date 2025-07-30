  • home icon
  Charley Hull flaunts red top as she shares the frame with $440M-worth Adam Sandler

Charley Hull flaunts red top as she shares the frame with $440M-worth Adam Sandler

By Anusha M
Published Jul 30, 2025 19:38 GMT
ISPS HANDA Women
Charley Hull at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Charley Hull was one of the several professional golfers appeared in the American sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2 released on July 25, 2025. Multiple players from the PGA and the LPGA Tour appeared as fictionalized versions of themselves alongside the male lead, Adam Sandler in the Netflix movie.

Former professional Nancy Lopez, Nelly Korda and Hull all made cameo appearances in the movie revolving around golf. They shared the screen with the $440 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) American actor, and the LPGA Tour shared glimpses from the film.

In a post shared by the LPGA Tour on Instagram, Hull is seen donning a red T-shirt over a pair of denim shorts alongside Sandler, while the other two featured Korda and Lopez alongside the lead character. The Instagram post was captioned:

"Starring on the course and on the screen 🎬 You can catch @charley.hull, @nellykorda and @nancy.lopez.russell in Happy Gilmore 2 on @netflix!"
Despite being released only a few days ago, Happy Gilmore 2 has already broken multiple viewership records on the streaming platform. As shared by Netflix, the movie gained about 46.7 million views globally in the first three days of hitting Netflix and became the No.1 English movie to do so.

The first installation of the movie was released in February 1996. Incidentally, Charley Hull, who appears in the sequel, was born a month after the release, in March 1996.

Charley Hull had 'good fun' during the shoot of Happy Gilmore 2

Charley Hull at the 2023 AIG Women&#039;s Open - Source: Getty
Charley Hull at the 2023 AIG Women's Open - Source: Getty

Charley Hull reached Royal Porthcawl in Wales for the final Major of the season. Hull will be making her 14th appearance at the AIG Women's Open this week and enters the event hoping to win the title. The English golfer, who has yet to claim a Major victory in her career, will look to turn things around this time.

During her pre-tournament press conference, Hull spoke about her experience appearing in a movie. She said:

"Yeah, it was quite a long day. It was good fun to be fair. It was pretty cool. Yeah, it was pretty cool because I watched the first when I was a kid growing up and that. Never thought I'd be in a movie, but there you go."
Hull went on to add how she is not suited for the acting profession. She added:

"Definitely safe to say I couldn't be an actress. Just filming that scene all day, I haven't got the patience."

Charley Hull's best finish at the AIG Women's Open came in 2023, when she settled for the runner-up position behind Lilia Vu, despite maintaining a joint lead in the third round. She has had a decent season overall but is yet to end her winning drought on the LPGA Tour as her last victory came in 2022.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
