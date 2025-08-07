Charley Hull to get an MRI after injuring herself ahead of the PIF London Championship

Charley Hull is all set to compete in the PIF London Championship, which will be held at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire beginning August 8. However, Hull injured herself before the competition even began. In a recent interview, she said that after teeing off in a practice round at the Centurion Club, she hurt her ankle in the parking lot while leaving the course.

This was clearly not what Hull would have wanted, and she emphasized in the interview how the injury may be serious. She explained that her physiotherapists want her to have an MRI before she can continue playing full-time. Furthermore, Hull claimed that if the injury was serious, it could take her at least three weeks to fully recover.

Charley Hull also stated that she has been looking forward to the PIF London Championship for the entire year, but it appears that luck is not on her side. The golfer explained in a press release:

"Yes, I’ve been off for six weeks now. It’s been annoying. I was about to get back into it this week, then I rolled my ankle yesterday in the car park. I have an MRI coming up soon, but I probably won’t be able to train for another three weeks. There’s always something."

Hull later added, talking about whether she will go for an MRI or not,

"Yes, probably later today. I was looking forward to this event all year. I will be teeing up tomorrow. I just want to make sure everything is 100%. My luck has been a bit annoying lately — one thing after another. But hitting balls shouldn’t be an issue. The physios are more worried about me for the rest of the season. I have some good events coming up. It’s good the injury happened now and not before this week."

Charley Hull is well-known for her athleticism and rigorous training regimen, but it appears that her fitness has not been the best in recent weeks. She even collapsed while taking part in the Amundi Evian Championship.

Charley Hull collapsed twice during the Amundi Evian Championship

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The Amundi Evian Championship is one of the most prominent events on the LPGA Tour. However, Charley Hull did not have a particularly good time of it this year. Hull collapsed twice in the first round of the tournament, eventually withdrawing. She collapsed unexpectedly near a bunker on the third hole while attempting her shot. The game was then paused for 15 minutes to allow the golfer to recover.

Hull regained her composure and went on to play the game, but collapsed again during the tee shot on hole 4. Following this, medical personnel arrived right away, and Hull was taken off the field, leading to her withdrawal from the entire event. Later, Hull said that the withdrawal was a major setback for her.

Hull's most recent tournament was the AIG Women's Open, where she finished in a tie for second place. She was only two strokes behind the champion, her fourth time placing second in a Major. Hull's recent record has been impressive, and her injury could jeopardize her chances at the PIF London Championship.

