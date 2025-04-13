Charley Hull gets back into her swing practice donned in blue attire

Charley Hull currently ranks ninth on the Rolex women's world golf rankings. While she has not yet managed to clinch a victory in the 2025 season, she has come close on a few occasions.

Hull's 2025 campaign has stood out for her disciplined approach both on and off the course. She recorded a career-low round at the Ford Championship, a highlight in a season shaped by a renewed focus on fitness and preparation.

Hull has also committed to a demanding training routine, placing a strong emphasis on physical conditioning and mental sharpness. Notably, her regimen prioritizes general fitness and mental well-being before diving into golf-specific drills.

The shift appears to be paying off, as her performance continues to reflect consistency and resilience through the early stretch of the season. And she continues doing the same.

Just a few hours ago, the LPGA Tour pro was spotted wearing a blue Malbon skirt paired with a same-tone jacket. She was hitting drives from off the tee for a practice round. She posted two stories on her official Instagram of the same.

After hitting the shot in the first video, she said, “That was really nice.”

In the second video, as she made a shot from the greens, the videographer was left impressed.

Charley Hull's Instagram story

“Pretty good,” he said.

Steady performances and glimpses of top-tier form have marked Charley Hull’s 2025 season. Now, she is looking to end her win drought on the LPGA Tour.

Charley Hull’s 2025 season so far

Charley Hull kicked off the year with a tie for 19th at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, shooting rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 to finish eight-under par. That was followed by one of her best showings of the year so far at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she placed T4 at seven under after rounds of 69, 70, 68, and 74.

Hull carried that momentum into the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, opening with a 63 and finishing with rounds of 69, 68, and 71. Her 17-under total earned her a tie for 11th. Most recently, she competed at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, where she finished T28 with a combined score of 191 across three rounds.

So far, Hull’s season includes finishes of T19, T4, T11, and T28. While she hasn’t found a win yet, her consistency and ability to stay in contention suggest she’s trending in the right direction. If she keeps building on this foundation, a breakthrough could be near.

When do you think will Charley grab her first win of the 2025 season? Let us know in the comments section below!

