Charley Hull shares her first professional makeup look in ages

English pro golfer Charley Hull had a glam session with a professional makeup artist on Saturday. She posted the reveal on her Instagram story, and the results are stunning.

Hull is one of the most popular LPGA Tour stars. She started learning how to play golf from the age of two and nursed her passion for the game until she turned pro in 2013. She has two wins on the LPGA Tour and four on the Ladies European Tour. She also placed second in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

Charley Hull has over 740k followers on Instagram, where she often posts snippets of her career and personal life. On Saturday, April 12, the 29-year-old posted a picture showing what she looked like after having her makeup done by a professional artist 'in years'. She can be seen wearing a white attire with gold jewelry in the picture. The post was captioned as:

“First time having my makeup professionally done in years!”

Take a look at Hull’s post here:

Image via Charley Hull's Instagram Story - Source: Instagram/@charley.hull

Hull apparently dressed up and got her makeup done to celebrate her close friend, Georgia Hall, who just turned 29. She posted a picture with Hall captioned:

“Happy birthday my George! @georgiahall23 BMFL 💕”

Georgia Hall is also a professional golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour just like Charley Hull. She turned pro a year after Hull and has two LPGA Tour wins and two Ladies European Tour victories. She also won the 2018 Women’s British Open, her first and only major championship victory.

Charley Hull announces exciting new venture for her ‘real fans’

Charley Hull recently announced that she will be available on Passes, a platform that allows content creators to directly monetize their content. She posted the announcement on Instagram, saying:

“This is for my real fans.. No scammers, no BS, just us✌️Check out my @passes to chat with me and get all the behind the scenes golf content, workouts, exclusive merch, and more! See you there😎💪 … link in my bio”

The four-time LET winner has been impersonated by scammers in the past. She has had to put out several disclaimers telling her followers not to give money to any impostors who were pretending to be her.

In her announcement, the Kettering-born stated that fans can now avoid falling for scammers by connecting directly with her on Passes. Fans who subscribe to any of her packages can chat with her, buy items from her store, and get exclusive insights into her daily life.

Hull offers four membership packages on Passes: Driving Range, Clubhouse Pass, Tour Pro, and The Signature Club. The prices for each package range from $4.99 to $89.99 monthly. She also has several items available in her Passes online shop, including visors, polo shirts, and an exclusive Charley Hull signed golf ball available for $99.99.

