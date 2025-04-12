LPGA shares Charley Hull's swing moments through close-up pics from the Arizona Championship

The LPGA Tour's Instagram page recently shared photos of Charley Hull's shots from the 2025 Arizona Championship. The English golfer recently competed in the 2025 Ford Championship from March 27-30. While she didn't win or make any significant impact, some photos of her swing shots turned heads on social media.

Throughout the shot, she appeared to be in excellent form, with a smooth swing like butter. The LPGA Tour claimed it to be a great moment in their post caption, which read:

"Moments from @charley.hull's swing 📸"

Charley Hull has not won any event this year, but she has worked hard to improve her game. She began the season in a tie for 19th place in the Founders Cup, presented by the US Virgin Islands. Following that, she traveled to Singapore for the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she placed T4, her best result in 2025 so far.

Charley Hull came very close to winning the HSBC Championship. At one point, it appeared that she could have taken the lead in the final round, but it never happened. And instead, she finished six shots behind the leader, Lydia Ko.

Following this disappointing loss, she competed in the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, finishing T11 with a score of 271 (-17). Hull recently competed in the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, and she did not have a particularly successful week there. Despite a good start, she finished at T28.

Right now, the 29-year-old is looking forward to the KPMG Women's Irish Open, which will be held at Carton House in Fairmont from July 3-6. She will surely give her all in for this event, after all, it will be her first tournament in Ireland.

Charley Hull working on personal milestones

Charley Hull has made it clear to fans that she wants to improve her running time. She has recently run 5k in 26 minutes, but revealed she hopes to reduce this to 20 minutes by the end of the year. To work on this, she has even teased about taking part in the Hyrox Doubles Simulator.

The golfer recently shared an Instagram story revealing her participation in the Hyrox Doubles Simulator with her trainer Kate Davey. Her story caption read:

"I am competing in a Hyrox Doubles Sim next week @hyroxcorby and me and Kate was testing the weights out and working my timings out it wasn't really much of a gym session but still was a good gauge of where we at."

Charley Hull aims to improve both physical fitness and personal habits by the end of this year. According to reports, she has vowed to quit smoking too. Hull even has a bet of around £10,000 ($13,000) with fellow golfer Ryan Evans about not touching a cigarette for the next two months.

