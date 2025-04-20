Charley Hull heads out for a 'flush out' run on a gloomy Sunday

Charley Hull is sticking with her plan to improve her game this year. She has been constantly updating her fans on her current training and other activities. Recently, Hull shared an Instagram story about a great run she had during a beautiful morning on Sunday.

On April 20, Charley Hull posted a video of herself on Instagram while out for a morning run. She told the fans that she had taken some caffeine, which caused her heart to race during the run. Hull even captioned the run as a flash out, implying that it was a quick sprint, that potentially could be for her Hyrox Doubles Simulator. Her caption reads:

"Flash out run"

Charley Hull shares her morning run with the fans on her IG story (Image Via: @charley.hull)

Aside from that, Charley Hull's run could be considered practice for her goal of running fast this year. Hull has made it clear to her fans that she wants to complete 5K steps faster and set a new personal record time. She can currently complete the target in 26 minutes, but she wants to reduce it to 20 minutes by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Hull is also working on her smoking habit. The 29-year-old has stated that she intends to quit the habit by the end of the year. In the process, she has attempted to avoid it as much as possible by betting on it with other golfers. Currently, she has a bet with Ryan Evans for a whopping £10,000 (approximately $13,000) about not smoking.

Charley Hull is excited to show her talent at the Mexico Open

Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Charley Hull is still looking for her first win this year. She has been constantly having golf sessions in the morning and evening to improve her shots. Meanwhile, recently she updated her fans on her plans to attend the Mexico Open. Hull took to Instagram to share with her 743K followers about the event, which will take place from May 22-25.

Charley Hull expressed her excitement in the caption of the post, which read,

"I'm excited to be heading to Mexico next month to play in the @rivieramayaopen at the stunning El Camaleón Golf Course @golfmayakoba 🔥 I can't wait to experience this iconic destination @mayakoba on the heart of Mexico's Riviera Maya😍 It's going to be a great week! ✨️"

LPGA is finally returning to Mexico after an eight-year absence. Hull has tagged Mayakoba and their golf authorities in the above-mentioned post to show how excited everyone is to have the tour on board.

The event is scheduled to take place at the prestigious El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo. This is the tournament's first edition, and it is named Riviera Maya Open.

