Charley Hull drops surprising update on her $13,000 no smoking challenge

Charley Hull recently shared a new update on her latest no smoking challenge. The LPGA pro posted about it via a story on her Instagram profile on Monday (March 24). As of now, Hull's Instagram has a staggering 731K followers.

The golfer and social media influencer keeps her followers updated with her golf practice sessions, gym workouts and personal life. Recently, she made a $13,000 bet with Ryan Evans that she would quit smoking cigarettes for two months. Today, Charley Hull posted a surprising update on the challenge as she posed for a selfie. Hull wrote in the caption of her story:

"1 hole week with out smoking and don't miss it one bit and had no cravings. Only thing is just a loss off appetite."

Screenshot from Charley Hull's Instagram story/Source: @charley.hull on IG

Last week, Hull shared a video on her Instagram. The LPGA and LET pro was spotted at the Sunningdale Golf Club, where she was playing a round. In the video, Charley Hull was spotted handing out her box of cigarettes to English pro Evans. She said:

"Deal is a deal, let's see if I'm a woman of my word. Today, I've made the decision that I'm going to stop smoking. If I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I'll give you 10 grand, and I'm shaking on that. Deal."

Charley Hull was participating in the prestigious golf tournament of Sunningdale Foursomes at the same venue. She was competing alongside her friend and Solheim Cup teammate Georgia Hall. The duo did their best and put up a good fight. However, Hull and Hall got eliminated during the Sunningdale Foursomes' Round 16.

Last summer, Charley Hull's smoking habits brought her under the spotlight. While she was playing on the LPGA Tour, Hull was spotted giving autographs to her fans with a cigarette in her mouth. The moment was recorded in May last year at the U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Months later, in August 2024, in an interview with The Daily Mail, Hull talked about all the attention she was getting due to the viral moment. She said:

"It was crazy. Not really what I was expecting, but I guess it shows that any publicity is good publicity... I’d rather make the headlines for my golf, but hopefully it helped to attract a few new fans to golf."

Charley Hull sheds light on her smoking habits

Shortly after popping up on news headlines last year during the women's U.S. Open, Hull talked about her family members and their smoking habits. Although she was spotted with a cigarette, the 28-year-old admitted that she did not like smoking.

Charley Hull said, while talking about her habits (via USA Today on Golfweek):

"Yeah, listen, my dad smokes 40 a day since he was 12 years old and now he's 75, and my nephew smokes who is like 25. My whole family smokes, so it's not something that I've noticed being odd.

"I hate smoking. I used to curse at my dad when I was younger for smoking, but I think it's to do a little bit when I'm stressed."

Hull is currently in 10th spot on the Rolex Rankings list of women golfers. The 2024 Aramco Team Series winner currently has seven wins in her professional career. Hull last participated in the HSBC Women's Championship in Tanjong Course. She finished the tournament by tying at the 4th spot on the leaderboard with 7-under 281.

