Charley Hull makes a spontaneous declaration of love for golf on Instagram

Charley Hull recently revealed her love for golf with an Instagram story for her over 700k followers. The English professional golfer is a two-time LPGA Tour winner with four Ladies European Tour victories.

Ad

Hull was first introduced to golf when she was just a little two-year-old girl visiting Kettering Golf Club with her father. As she grew, so did her love for the game. The two-time LPGA Tour winner won the LET Rookie of the Year award in 2013 and turned pro that same year. She also came second in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2023 Women’s British Open.

On Friday, March 14, Charley Hull shared a scenic picture from a golf course in her Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“I just love this game so much ❤️”

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram - Image source: Instagram/@charley.hull

Charley Hull has played in two LPGA Tour tournaments this year. She played in the 2025 Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club, where she competed against stars such as World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Hannah Green, and Yealimi Noh. Hull finished the tournament at T19, while Noh won the event with 21-under.

Ad

Hull also competed in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Sentosa Golf Club. After the tournament, she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to show appreciation towards the local fans.

“Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwomensgolf 🔥 Thanks for all the great local support❤️ Always a pleasure to play with @lydsko and congrats on another impressive win.”

Ad

Hull has confirmed that she will compete in the upcoming KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Carton House, Fairmont.

Charley Hull shares her number one goal for the year

Aside from having a passion for golf, Charley Hull is also a fitness enthusiast who spends a lot of time working out in the gym or running. During a press conference at the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International last month, the 28-year-old professional golfer was asked to share her number one goal for 2025. She revealed that she would like to complete her 5k run within a shorter time, saying,

Ad

“It’s not really a golf course goal. It’s, I wanna try and get my 5k run down to 20 minutes by the end of the year.”

At the moment, it takes Hull 26 minutes to complete a 5k run.

Ad

During the 2025 HSBC Championship, Hull also revealed that not being able to train in the morning makes her miserable. She said (via LPGA).

“I’m miserable all day if I don’t train in the morning. And I actually find that I swell more on the golf course, like, my hands swell up more on the golf course if I don’t run, like I said to my caddy this morning.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The two-time LPGA Tour winner also admitted that running before hitting the greens makes her feel more mentally prepared for the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback