Charley Hull promises to give away her $630 driver to a subscriber of her exclusive content channel

Charley Hull recently joined Passes, a platform that enables creators and influencers to easily monetize their content. To encourage fans to join her channel, she has offered to give out one signed driver to a lucky follower for free.

Hull’s love for golf began when she was a two-year-old girl visiting Kettering Golf Club with her father. During her days as an amateur, she claimed titles in the 2011 Doherty Championship and the 2012 Harder Hall Invitational. She turned pro in 2013 and has won the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship and the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic.

In a recent post, Charley Hull shared a video where she can be seen practiing on her swing on the golf course. She captioned the video:

“Giving away a signed driver to one follower on my Passes community 🔥 @passes”

Take a look at Hull’s post here:

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram Page_Image Source: Instagram/@charley.hull

To win the driver, all fans need to do is reply to Charley Hull’s Instagram story with the word “driver.” The LPGA Tour star will then send a Passes signup link to those who reply to her story, giving them a chance to win the gift directly on the platform.

Hull has four featured membership packages on Passes ranging from $4.99 to $89.99. Each package offers different levels of access to the two-time LPGA Tour winner.

Fans who sign up to Hull’s Passes channel can also get the opportunity to purchase several items from her online store including phone cases, sweatshorts, visors, and mugs. They can also purchase a golf ball exclusively signed by Charely Hull for $99.99.

How many tournaments has Charley Hull won this year?

Charley Hull has teed off in five LPGA Tour events so far, but is yet to claim her first title of the year. Her first start of the year was at the Founders Cup where she placed T19 with a score of eight-under. Following that, she competed in the HSBC Women’s World Championship and finished at T4, her best result so far in the 2025 season.

After competing at Sentosa Golf Club, Hull charged into the Ford Championship and secured T11 with 17-under. She also competed in the T-Mobile Match Play but was eliminated after the robin-round match.

Charley Hull’s most disappointing performance this year was at the 2025 Chevron Championship. She carded 75-73 and finished her first two rounds with four-over, missing the cut at the tournament.

Last year, the English golfer performed way better in The Club at Carlton Woods. She finished with one-under, which placed her at T23 tied with Jennifer Kupcho, Georgia Hall, and four other golfers.

Hull’s best performance in the Chevron Championship was recorded in 2016, when she narrowly missed the title by one stroke. She finished with 11-under which landed her at T2 in a tie with In Gee Chun. Hull and Chun were bested by Lydia Ko, who claimed the title with 12-under.

