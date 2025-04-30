Charley Hull once revealed what made her more 'nervous' than a final-hole title battle

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull has claimed two titles on the circuit. Last year, she expressed her love for golf, saying that she loves the game and feels more anxious during post-round speeches than when playing on the course.

During Hull’s amateur career, she won several events including the 2011 Welsh Ladies Open Stroke Play Championship and the 2012 Harder Hall Invitational. Her professional golf career took off in 2013 and she currently plays on the LPGA Tour and European Tour.

In 2024, Charley Hull sat down for a chat with BBC, during which she gave some insight into how she approaches the game. She admitted that although she suffers from anxiety, she doesn’t feel anxious when on the greens because she knows she’s “good at golf.” She said via YouTube:

“I’m more nervous during the speech after than I am coming down the last hole if I was leading or one behind or square.”

The English golfer revealed that her passion for the game often drives her to play until her hands bleed, and that she tries to make it as fun as possible. She also admitted that her fearless approach to the game may be the reason she makes many mistakes but also makes “really good shots” as well.

Hull jokingly added that she also gets nervous when reversing into a parking space, reiterating that the course was her safe space.

Notably, Charley Hull has won four events on the Ladies European Tour and has also claimed the title in the 2020 Rose Ladies Series event. Although the Kettering-born golfer is yet to secure a Major championship title, she has finished T2 in the Chevron Championship, Women’s British Open and U.S. Women’s Open.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 Chevron Championship?

Charley Hull attempted to secure her first Major championship title in the 2025 Chevron Championship which was held in The Club at Carlton Woods. She teed off alongside other top golfers such as Hyo Joo Kim, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson.

During her first round, Hull shot three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey, carding 75 at the end of the day. On day two, she made three bogeys and two birdies, finishing with four-over. She missed the cut and didn’t proceed to the third round.

Notably, Mao Saigo won the 2025 Chevron Championship after a tense playoff against Hyo Joo Kim, Ruoning Yin, Lindy Duncan and Ariya Jutanugarn.

Here’s a look at Charley Hull’s scorecard from the the 2025 Chevron Championship:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 6

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 7

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

