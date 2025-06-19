Charley Hull reacts to the $12M increase in the purse of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

The KPMG Women’s PGA Champion 2025 will have a prize purse of $12 million, the highest it has ever had. Ahead of the tournament, LPGA Tour star Charley Hull reacted to the prize money increase, expressing her delight.

Hull has won two events on the LPGA Tour and is a four-time Ladies European Tour winner. She has yet to claim her first major championship title, but has placed second in the Chevron Championship, the U.S. Women’s Open, and the Women’s British Open. She will attempt to secure her first major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which kicks off on June 19.

During a range chat on the grounds of Fields Ranch East, LPGA Tour host Hope Barnett asked Charley Hull what she thinks of the new prize purse for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Hull replied by saying:

“It’s really cool that they’ve done that. It's really nice that KPMG has done that now

Take a look at a clip from the short chat here:

Charley Hull also noted that the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship purse is now the same as that of the US Women’s Open, which she finds “really cool.” Last year, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship had a prize purse of $10.4 million, and Amy Yang took the winner’s share of $1.56 million. This year, the winner will go home with $2.4 million.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship total prize purse and winners' shares over the last ten years:

2024: Amy Yang (−7)- $1.56 million out of $10.4 million

2023: Yin Ruoning (−8) - $1.5 million out of $10 million

2022: Chun In-gee (−5) - $1.35 million out of $9 million

2021:Nelly Korda (−19) - $675,000 out of $4,500,000

2020: Kim Sei-young (−14) - $645,000 out of $4,3 million

2019: Hannah Green (−9) - $577,500 out of $.85 million

2018: Park Sung-hyun (−10) - $547,000 out of $3.65 million

2017: Danielle Kang (−13) - $525,000 out of $3,5 million

2016: Brooke Henderson (−6) - $525,000 out of $3.5 million

2015: Inbee Park -19) - $525,000 out of $3.5 million

How much has Charley Hull earned on the LPGA Tour this season?

Charley Hull has made eight LPGA Tour starts so far this year, but has yet to claim her first win of the season. Her best result so far was from the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she finished tied for fourth place and won $104,318 for her performance. She has won a total of $445,770 this year (as of June 19).

During the US Women’s Open, Charley Hull carded 1-under 287 after 72 holes and tied for 12th place. She went home with $229,198 for her performance, her highest earnings so on the tour this year.

Here’s a breakdown of how much Charley Hull has won from LPGA Tour events this year:

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands: T19, 276 (-8) - $23,210

HSBC Women's World Championship: T4, 281 (-7) - $104,318

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass: T11, 271 (-17) - $41,138

T-Mobile Match Play: T28, Group Play - $15,657

The Chevron Championship: Missed Cut

Black Desert Championship: T40, 280 (-8) - $14,710

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: T32, 289 (+1) - $17,540

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: T12, 287 (-1) - $229,198

