Charley Hull reveals her dad didn't speak to her for ages after she underwent a cosmetic procedure

Charley Hull opened up about a rough patch with her father following a cosmetic surgery she underwent when she was young. Hull is currently in South Korea, competing at the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown at the New Korea Country Club in Goyang-si from October 23 to 26. The English golfer plays for the World Team, which comprises Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Wei-Ling Hsu this year.Team World has advanced to the semifinals of the biennial event and is set to face Australia Sunday morning, October 26. Charley Hull, along with her teammates, put up a strong performance over the week to stand at the top of their table with four points. Ahead of the final day of the International Crown, Hull headed out to explore Korean skin and beauty care. During her interview with Golfweek on her outing, Charley Hull shared about her skin and beauty routines. She also revealed that her father, who never approved of cosmetic 'fillers', did not speak to her after she got lip fillers at a young age. Hull said:&quot;My dad hates filler and everything. When I was younger, I was never ever allowed to get my lips done and about five years ago, I went out and got my lips done. I had filler in my lips, and my dad absolutely killed me.&quot; &quot;He didn't speak to me for ages, and then, like, three years ago, I got them dissolved and I said, I'm never going to get my lips again,&quot; she added.Charley Hull went on to share about how laser peels have helped her maintain her skin. Hull started laser peel treatment two years ago to help with the skin damage caused by staying outdoors under the sun constantly, given her golfing profession.Charley Hull credits her mother for her skin healthCharley Hull spoke about how her Polish mother, Basienka Hull's habits has influenced her to take care of her skin as well. Opening about how she has been raised to maintain her skin, Hull shared (via Golfweek):&quot;Ever since I was younger, my mum’s always been into super healthiness. My mum’s Eastern European, she’s full Polish, and Eastern Europeans are very much into being healthy, like eating clean food, all about skincare.&quot; Hull continued:&quot;So from a young age, I’ve always been told to cleanse and tone my face, to get myself a routine in order. I'd always been not allowed to wear hardly any makeup or anything like that. She’d always say to be natural.&quot;Charley Hull went on to share the reason behind her reduced alcohol consumption, as it adversely affects the skin. Hull, who is on her journey to quit smoking, has often spoken about pursuing healthy habits.