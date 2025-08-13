Charley Hull rocks beige dress in BTS look at latest shoot

Charley Hull recently shared a new picture with her 808,000 Instagram followers. She posed in a beige look while advertising her Passes account, which offers more exclusive looks.Hull was captured behind the scenes right after a photoshoot she did to create content for her Passes subscribers. She wore a beige and white dress with brown and silver belt details, and completed the look with a stack of gold bangles and some light earrings.The Kettering native wore her hair in long, straight blonde tresses and had a full face of professional makeup on. She wrote in the post’s caption:“Fresh off the shoot 💅 Behind-the-scenes, golf bits, workouts, exclusive merch and a proper chat – no scammers, no nonsense 🙄. All on my @passes Link in bio ✌️😎” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull also shared a picture of her wearing the same outfit on her Instagram story and a link to subscribe to her Passes account. There, fans can connect more with the two-time LPGA Tour winner by subscribing to any of the three subscription packages she offers.Charley Hull’s Passes subscription ranges from $4.99 to $89.99. She offers a range of content on the platform, including exclusive golf tutorials, signed memorabilia, and exclusive merch. Fans who subscribe can also chat directly with her, get free livestream access to her content, with many more rewards.Charley Hull shares heartwarming message to fans following her withdrawal from the PIF London Tour ChampionshipLast week, Charley Hull was all set to tee off in the PIF London Tour Championship at the Centurion Club. However, she had to withdraw from the tournament following an ankle injury that left her unable to compete.Although the World No. 10 golfer was not in the field, she was still present at the Centurion Club, making public appearances and connecting with fans. She shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, thanking her fans for making her feel better.“Loved meeting you all today 🤍 Thanks for coming out and making it such a special morning. Put a smile on my face after a difficult week watching and not playing!” Hull wrote.Image taken via Charley Hull’s Instagram Page _ Image Source: Instagram/@charley.hullThe four-time Ladies European Tour winner shared pictures of her meeting with some of her young fans at the Centurion Club. She was captured signing autographs, talking, and smiling with them.Charley Hull has had a great season on the LPGA Tour and the LET so far. However, she is yet to win a tournament this year.The 29-year-old golfer’s best result so far is a tie for second at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. She scored 9-under the tournament and tied for second place with Minami Katsu. Meanwhile, Miyu Yamashita clinched the title with 11-under.