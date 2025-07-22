Charley Hull rocks all black attire as she gears up for the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

Charley Hull is all set to bounce back in action at the upcoming ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open scheduled to take place at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland from July 24 to 27. The English golfer was last seen at the Amundi Evian Championship where she was forced to withdraw from the Major owing to her illness.

Hull will be making her 11th appearance on the LPGA Tour this season at the Women's Scottish Open. Last year, she carded an 8-under par score of 280 to finish solo at the fifth place, while Lauren Coughlin claimed the title.

Hull aims to end her title drought on the LPGA Tour by claiming her first victory in three years, at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. She was seen gearing up for the event in an all-black attire while she hit the course for a round of golf. Charley Hull reposted the video by the Dundonald Links on her Instagram story which was originally captioned:

"@charley.hull @womens_scottish Looks like Charley is dialed in"

Stills from Charley Hull's Instagram story - Source- @charley.hull on Instagram

Charley Hull indeed looked dialled in during her practice session as she prepares to finish higher on the leaderboard at the event this year. Given her impressive finish in 2024, Charley Hull enters the tournament this year with a +2500 odds of winning the title.

Charley Hull opens up about ADHD being a 'superpower'

Charley Hull has been vocal about her struggle with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) ever since her diagnosis in 2023. She has spoken about her experience and how she manages to live with the disorder, working around it as much as possible.

Recently, Hull appeared on the latest episode of The Icons by Motiversity hosted by Tyler Waye. In the interview, she spoke about a wide range of things, from highs and lows in her career to how she thrives under pressure among other things. She also opened up about her journey with ADHD and said (8:01 onwards):

"It's been good. I feel like a lot of people these days play on it though and I think at the end of the day you just need to understand it yourself. And then think to yourself it's not a disadvantage, it's almost like a superpower. Like you understand how not everyone's brain works the same like I found routine is really, really good for me and that's what works for me."

Hull went to explain how different individuals deal with the disorder in their own ways. She continued:

"I understand things and I can understand when I put myself in certain situations that don't agree with me."

Hull also added how little things make a difference and help with the condition. In addition, she spoke about self-discovery and being a late bloomer in her golf career.

