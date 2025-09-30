Charley Hull rocks a black top as she poses in front of the Eiffel Tower

Charley Hull is currently on a break from golf following her impressive victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which took place at TPC River's Bend. The golfer is speculated to be traveling through Europe as she recently updated her fans about her great face-off versus some guys in the United Kingdom. Following that, Hull has given another update about her vacation and how this time she is in France.On September 30, Charley Hull shared an Instagram post in which she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower wearing a lovely black top and carrying some red heart balloons. She also shared some behind-the-scenes videos and photos taken during her time in Paris. Aside from that, the golfer included a fantastic caption about how she enjoys spending time with people and in locations where she feels good.The caption read,&quot;Bits and pieces. Love spending time with the people (and places) that make me happiest 🤍 Now it’s back to graft 💪&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull also reshared this post on her Instagram story, and here's a little peek at it, too.Still taken from Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)Aside from all of this, Hull posted an Instagram story on September 29 in which she explained to viewers how her back has been making it tough for her to master her backswing. She posted a practice clip on Instagram story with a short caption about her back problem. It read,&quot;Flattening out my backswing with my bad back is very hard 🤬&quot;Hull can be clearly seen agitated, as seen in her Instagram story:Image taken from Charley Hull’s Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@charley.hullDespite these back problems, Hull has been working hard to improve, and she recently practiced at Woburn Golf Club in the United Kingdom.Charley Hull describes her experience playing at Woburn Golf ClubKroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&amp;G 2025 - Round Two - Source: GettyCharley Hull was recently seen at the Woburn Golf Club with DP World Tour golfer Ryan Evans and Ashcroft Academy founder Daniel Ashcroft. Hull was up against the boys in a contest that she unexpectedly won. She even posted about it on Instagram, asking the boys to pay up the match bet amount. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAside from that, Hull also praised Woburn Golf Club, noting that the course's tremendous sharp twists helped her sharpen her game even further. The caption on her Instagram story stated,&quot;This golf course gets your game unbelievably sharp&quot;Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)The Woburn Golf Club consists of 54 holes, which are divided into three championship courses: The Dukes, The Duchess, and The Marquess.