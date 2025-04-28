Charley Hull rocks white shorts and green jacket amid hiking experience ahead of the Black Desert Championship 2025

Charley Hull had a rather disappointing finish at the Chevron Championship. Despite entering the first Major of the season in full swing, she failed to make the cut and enter the weekend round. However, she is still optimistic and has not lost hope.

Charley Hull has already reached the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, for her next event, the Black Desert Championship. She recently took to her official Instagram account and shared pictures of herself while cherishing a hiking experience.

She was spotted wearing a green ISPS Handa jacket and white shorts. She paired them with a white pair of sneakers and a blue TaylorMade cap. She even shared videos of her enjoying a hiking experience in the lead-up to the Black Desert Championship.

In the caption, Charley Hull wrote:

Charley Hull missed the cut at the 2025 Chevron Championship after posting a 36-hole total of 148, finishing at 4-over-par.

In the first round, Hull began on the front nine and made pars on the first three holes. She bogeyed the par-5 fourth and the par-4 sixth, followed by a birdie on the par-five eighth. She completed the front nine with a score of 40, 3-over-par. On the back nine, Hull birdied the par-4 10th and the par-5 13th, but dropped a shot on the par-4 16th. She finished the back nine with a 1-under 35, recording a total of 75 for the round.

In the second round, Hull opened with a steady front nine, making seven pars, one bogey on the par-4 sixth, and a birdie on the par-five eighth to shoot even-par 36. On the back nine, she made pars on six holes, with bogeys on the 15th and 16th, and a birdie on the 18th. She completed the round with a 1-over 37, finishing the day with a 73.

How has Charley Hull’s 2025 season been so far?

Charley Hull has participated in five LPGA Tour events in the 2025 season as of late April. Her season began at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, where she tied for 19th. Hull recorded rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 to finish at 8-under-par with a total score of 276.

At the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Hull secured a tie for fourth place. She posted scores of 69, 70, 68, and 74, finishing at 7-under-par with a total of 281. Hull then played in the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, where she tied for 11th. She opened with a 63 and followed with rounds of 69, 68, and 71. Her 72-hole total of 271 placed her at 17-under-par.

In the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, Hull tied for 28th. She completed the event with scores of 59, 72, and 60 for a total of 191, finishing 25-under-par in the format.

So far in 2025, Hull has made four cuts in five starts, earning one top-five and two additional top-20 finishes. Her best result came at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she tied for fourth place.

