  • Golf
  Charley Hull rocks yellow and black as she gets ready to make her comeback at the Aramco Houston Championship

Charley Hull rocks yellow and black as she gets ready to make her comeback at the Aramco Houston Championship

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 04, 2025 03:16 GMT
LPGA: U.S. Women
LPGA Tour star Charley Hull - Image Source: Imagn

Charley Hull has been away from the course due to an ankle injury. However, she has fully recovered and is getting ready to return to the field at the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship in Pearland, Texas.

Golf Saudi posted a clip of Hull on Instagram, showing a glimpse into her practice round ahead of the tournament. She could be seen wearing a bright yellow shirt and a black pleated golf skirt paired with a black cap and white sneakers.

The Kettering native was captured taking a shot on the range, and the post’s caption read:

“Guess who’s getting ready? 👀 🏌️@charley.hull”
Still taken from Hull's Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hull
Still taken from Hull’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hull

Earlier, Hull shared a joint Instagram post with the LET, showing candid moments from her practice round at Golfcrest Country Club. The three-slide picture carousel captured the two-time LPGA Tour winner wearing the same black and yellow outfit while smiling and holding a golf ball on the course.

The post’s caption read:

“Hull in the house 🇺🇸 Good to see you back Charley. #AramcoHoustonChampionship.”
The 2025 Aramco Houston Championship will kick off on Friday, September 5, and the tournament will feature both individual and team competitions. 104 golfers will compete in 26 four-man teams and will also compete individually in a 54-hole strokeplay format.

Charley Hull has been selected to captain her four-man draft team. She will team up with Billie-Jo Smith, Anna Huang, and Ayako Uehara, and they will tee off from the first hole at 10:59 a.m. local time.

“Feels good” - Charley Hull shares recovery update on her ankle injury

Charley Hull suffered a setback ahead of the 2025 PIF London Championship after tripping over a curb in the Centurion Club parking lot. An MRI confirmed she had torn a ligament, forcing her into a moon boot for several weeks of recovery.

Last week, Hull gave fans an encouraging update on Instagram, revealing she had finally ditched the moon boot and had returned to practicing her game on the course. She posted a five-slide Instagram carousel showing herself back on the course, taking shots and running through putting drills.

In the caption, Charley Hull expressed her relief and excitement:

“Out of the moon boot and back to the range 🏌️‍♀️💪 Feels good. Patience [is] still required on full fitness. 🔜,” she wrote.
Image taken from Hull's Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hull
Image taken from Hull’s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hull

Missing the PIF London Championship was a tough blow for Hull, who admitted that she was “devastated” to be on the sidelines, watching and not playing.

Although she was not in the field, Charley Hull was still at the Centurion Club, where she was photographed signing fan autographs and posing for pictures. She later shared an Instagram post expressing gratitude to her fans for making her feel better about missing the event and for putting a smile on her face.

Image taken from Charley Hull's Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hull
Image taken from Charley Hull’s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hull

Hull has made 12 LPGA Tour starts and five LET starts in 2025, however, she's still chasing her first win of the season. Her best result so far is a tie for second place in the AIG Women’s Open.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

