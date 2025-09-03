Charley Hull sports blue and white outfit in 'Tuesday grind' ahead of Aramco Houston Championship

Charley Hull is getting ready to tee off at the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship on September 5. She shared a video clip on Instagram giving a peek into her practice round ahead of the tournament.In the clip, Hull can be seen wearing a blue and white jacket paired with navy blue pants and white sneakers. She was captured taking a swing at a golf ball in slow motion.The post’s caption read:“Tuesday grind 💪🏼”Image taken from Charley Hull’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullA few days ago, Hull shared a joint Instagram post with PIF Global Series announcing her commitment to playing in the tournament this year. The post’s caption read:“It’s official: Charley Hull is coming to Houston! See her live at the Aramco Houston Championship, September 5–7.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull’s appearance at the Aramco Houston Championship marks her return to the course since she suffered an ankle injury last month. The injury forced her to withdraw from the PIF London Championship on the Ladies European Tour.The Aramco Houston Championship will be held at Golfcrest Country Club, Pearland, Texas. The three-day tournament will feature a field of golfers competing for a share of the $1 million prize fund on the par-72 golf course.“Out of the moon boot”: Charley Hull shares update on her ankle injuryCharley Hull took a tumble in the parking lot of The Centurion Club after a practice round ahead of the 2025 PIF London Championship. She underwent an MRI which revealed that she tore a ligament, and was required to wear a moon boot for a few weeks while she recovered.Last week, Hull shared an update on Instagram telling her followers that she had finally taken the moon boot off and was back to practicing on the course. She shared a five-slide media carousel showing clips of her practice round as she took several shots on the course and completed putting drills.In the caption, Charley Hull acknowledged that it felt good to finally be back on her feet once more. She wrote:“Out of the moon boot and back to the range 🏌️‍♀️💪 Feels good. Patience [is] still required on full fitness. 🔜”Image via Hull’s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullBeing unable to compete in the PIF London Championship took a toll on Charley Hull as she was looking forward to playing in the tournament. She shared an announcement, saying that she was “devastated” to miss the event.Despite not competing in the field, the Kettering native was still at The Centurion Club, where she met with fans and signed autographs. She later shared a post thanking her fans for coming out and meeting with her and ultimately putting a smile on her face after a “difficult week watching and not playing.”Image via Hull’s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullNotably, Laura Fuenfstueck won the The 2025 PIF London Championship, taking home the winning share of $675,000 from the $2 million prize pool.