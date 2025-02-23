Charley Hull sets sights on the next generation of golfers: "Give back as much as I can"

English professional golfer Charley Hull has recently expressed her passion for growing the game of golf. The 28-year-old golfer wants to give back to the next generation of golfers as much as possible.

Ad

Hull is a two-time LPGA Tour winner who turned pro in 2013. She won the LET Rookie of the Year in 2013 and the LET Player of the Year in 2014. Some of her best results in LPGA major championships include a T2 finish in the 2023 Women’s British Open and a T3 finish in the 2022 Evian Championship.

The 28-year-old also won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the 2022 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America. In a recent exclusive interview with Golf Magic, Charley Hull revealed her desire to encourage more young girls to develop a love for golf.

Ad

Trending

“The women's game has improved so much in the past 10 years. The standard out on Tour is very high, and hugely competitive, but we need to continue this growth by inspiring the next generation and be the best role models we can be,” Hull said to Golf Magic.

"I am very passionate about growing the game and getting young girls involved, and I try to give back as much as I can. I notice out on Tour you now see younger spectators and more girls learning to play, so things are moving in the right direction," the two-time LPGA Tour star added.

Ad

Charley Hull made her first start of the year at the 2025 Founders Cup at the Bradenton Country Club, Florida. The English professional golfer scored 68-72-66-70 in a tie for 19th position. She also competed in the PIF Saudi International, finishing at T8.

“I’m thrilled”: Charley Hull speaks on partnership with Rockstar Energy

In her exclusive with Golf Magic, Charley Hull also spoke about her recent partnership with a drink company, Rockstar Energy. The English golfer announced her partnership with the company last month.

Ad

Hull expressed excitement about the new venture and anticipation of what was to come.

“I'm thrilled to join the Rockstar Energy roster of athletes. I’ve always admired Rockstar’s commitment to supporting the diverse and unique individuals who make up this team and am honoured to be a part of it, " Hull said.

"I’ve always been someone who has prioritized my own authenticity. I tell everyone 'I’m just me' and so being able to work with a brand that values exactly that makes this partnership such a seamless fit,” she added.

Ad

The two-time LPGA Tour star also gave credit to the drink for keeping her focused and motivated while playing on the greens or exercising.

“It keeps me going and staying focused while I’m on the course, and is always the best energy boost during my trainings and workouts off the course,” Hull said.

In addition to Charley Hull, Rockstar Energy partners with other athletes, including Keegan Palmer, Alyssa Spencer, and Red Gerard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback