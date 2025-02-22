Charley Hull flaunts her abs as she shares her 'life recently' in latest IG post

Charley Hull recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her fitness regime as she hit a gym for workout sessions. Hull, who has become quite a social media influencer shared videos from her workout session on Instagram and was seen working on her core and flexibility.

Currently, Hull has around 719k followers on her Instagram and keeps posting stories and videos of her everyday moments. Hull keeps her fans updated with what's happening in her life. On February 22, Hull posted a series of photos and videos of her. In one of those posts, she was spotted flaunting her abs and working towards her endurance.

"Life recently. Ft Kate thinking she's Spider-Man @precisiongolfkate"

The LPGA Tour and LET pro frequently shares her fitness routine and workout videos on her Instagram page. Hull is often spotted working out with her trainer Kate Davey. Davey is a Hyrox athlete herself, and on the fourth slide of Hull's latest Instagram post, fans could see her climbing up a rope. Hull could not help but record and share her trainer's intense workout session.

Hull works out consistently and she did not stay away from the gym despite taking a long break after her 2024 LPGA Tour season ended. She participated in the Hyrox Corby Sims on January 16 and achieved a third-place finish.

Ahead of her participation in the 2025 Saudi PIF Ladies International Tour, Hull was spotted training again. She shared a series of workout pictures from her session at the gym. The 28-year-old British athlete posted them on her Instagram on February 11, with the caption:

"Not always cardio. Strength sessions are a must to"

Charley Hull speaks out amid LPGA Tour's Commissioner steps down

Hull has been a part of the LPGA Tour since 2015 and till now, she has registered two career wins. During last year's December, the ninth LPGA Tour Commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan stepped down from her role. As the LPGA Search Committee looks for its tenth Commissioner, Hull recently gave her views on the same.

While talking with GolfMagic a few days ago, Charley Hull said:

"I don't like to get too involved with the Tour politics but I think we need someone who has a strong mind and is very knowledgeable. I do think the LPGA is improving all the time. We have been lucky to have some really good LPGA Commissioners in the past so it will be a tough act to follow."

"The women's game has improved so much in the past 10 years. The standard out on Tour is very high, and hugely competitive, but we need to continue this growth by inspiring the next generation and be the best role models we can be," she added.

Hull made a comeback to the 2025 PGA Tour with the Cognizant Founders Cup in February. She finished the $300,000 golf tournament 8-under, tying for the 19th spot. Apart from the Founders Cup, Hull recently secured a T8 spot on the PIF Saudi Ladies International Tour leaderboard on February 15.

