Charley Hull shares new viewership benchmark set by 2025 AIG Women’s Open

The 2025 AIG Women’s Open was held last week, and Charley Hull tied for second position in the tournament. She recently shared impressive viewership stats for the major tournament on her Instagram story.Fine Golf shared a poster of Hull at Royal Porthcawl with the following stats:“The AIG Women’s Open not only shattered attendance records in Wales, drawing over 47,000 spectators, but also set new benchmarks for digital reach and broadcast viewership.”Charley Hull then reposted the picture on her Instagram story.Image taken via Charley Hull’s Instagram Story/@charley.hullAccording to the AIG Women’s Open website, the recently concluded major at Porthcawl is now the largest women’s sporting event ever in Wales owing to the number of fans who attended it. Out of the 47,000 spectators, almost 2,500 children were in attendance via the R&amp;A’s ‘Kids go Free’ program.When it comes to digital stats, the tournament also recorded impressive results, with a 144% year-on-year increase in YouTube views and a 133% boost in engagements. Speaking on the monumental stats, Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&amp;A, said,“The AIG Women’s Open is making significant strides across the board. We are delighted with how many fans have attended this week and the numbers of fans who have tuned in on television and engaged with our digital platforms.”Charley Hull narrowly missed the 2025 AIG Women’s Open title by two strokes. She has not won an LPGA Tour event this season, and her performance in the tournament was her best so far this year.A look at Charley Hull’s T2 finish at the 2025 AIG Women’s OpenCharley Hull had a shaky first round at Royal Porthcawl with six birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey to card 1-over 73 at the end of the day. She made even par on the second day with a round of 71 and made the 2-over cutline.On moving day, Hull’s game took a dramatic turn with seven birdies and one bogey across all 18 holes. She carded a 6-under 66 in the round and charged into the final round at T4.The Kettering native fired two bogeys and five birdies in her final round, bringing her total across 72 holes to 9-under 279. She tied for second place with Minami Katsu, while Miyu Yamashita clinched the title with 11-under 277.Following the conclusion of the tournament, Charley Hull shared a post on Instagram that read,&quot;There’s nothing like the adrenaline of being in the mix on a Sunday. It’s why I love this game...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 29-year-old acknowledged the difficulty of the course and said that she was proud of herself for climbing up the leaderboard the way she did. She admitted that while it was painful to lose, she felt “in control” on the course and gave it her all.