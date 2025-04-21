Charley Hull shares secret to winning her first doubles

English professional golfer Charley Hull recently placed first in her first mixed doubles simulation. Following her victory, she shared a post on Instagram detailing the splits she went through during the competition.

Ad

Hull turned pro in 2013 and now plays on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour. She claimed the title at the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022. She also won the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in 2019 and the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh last year.

In addition to being a pro golfer, Hull is also a fitness enthusiast, passionate about running and other physical activities. In her most recent fitness adventure, the LPGA Tour star teamed up with another fitness enthusiast, Jak Lesse, to compete in the Hyrox Corby Simulation. After the two emerged victorious, Hull shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“Our splits @jaklesse”

In the post, Hull revealed that she and Lesse completed a total of eight runs with several other activities in between. They participated in sled pushes, burpee board jumps, sandbag lunges, sled pulls, and other exercises.

Check out Charley Hull’s post below:

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram Page [Image Source: Instagram/@charley.hull]

Buzzing with excitement after her victory, the Kettering-born shared a post with the caption:

Ad

“Absolutely buzzing! Winner winner chicken dinner! 1:04 for mine & jacks first doubles Hyrox sim! Buzzing!!! @hyroxcorby @jakleese What a lovely family sporting day out! Happy Easter everyone! 🐣”

Ad

In the carousel, Charley Hull can be seen smiling and standing next to Lesse as they hold up the No. 1 flag.

Charley Hull gears up to play in Riviera Maya Open

On April 18, Charley Hull announced that she will be competing in the upcoming Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. She shared a post with the caption:

“I’m excited to be heading to Mexico next month to play in the @rivieramayaopen at the stunning El Camaleón Golf Course @golfmayakoba 🔥 I can’t wait to experience this iconic destination @mayakoba on the heart of Mexico’s Riviera Maya😍 It’s going to be a great week!"

Ad

The Riviera Maya Open will be held from May 22 - 25 and will take place at the El Camaleón Golf Course, Mayakoba.

Hull has competed in four events on the LPGA Tour this year. Her first start was at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club, where she secured a T19 finish with eight under.

From Bradenton, Hull headed to the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she finished at T4– her best performance so far. The 29-year-old also teed off in the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club. She finished at T11 with 17-under, five strokes behind Hyo Joo Kim, who won the event.

Hull also competed in the T-Mobile Match Play 2025, but lost her third round to Esther Henseleit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More