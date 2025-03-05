Charley Hull tests her limits with gym + practice range training day

Charley Hull recently shared her heavy workout routine and her efforts at the golf practice range afterward. She uploaded the stories on her Instagram profile where she currently holds a staggering 725k followers.

Her social media updates contain day-to-day sessions at the gym, photoshoots, and golf practice sessions. The LPGA Tour and LET professional keeps sharing sneak peeks from her life to keep her fans aware of her activities. On Wednesday, March 5, Hull shared a few Instagram stories. In the first two, Hull was seen working out in the gym.

"Just little weight session today day off cardio @precisiongolfkate"

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story/source: @charley.hull on IG

These stories showed the 2024 ANNIKA Runner-up engaging in weight sessions, without her normal cardio workout routine. Hull also tagged gym trainer and Hyrox athlete Kate Davey in the Instagram story. In the third story, she was seen teeing off at the golf practice range. Hull wrote in the caption of the Instagram story:

"The grind don't stop"

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story/source: @charley.hull on IG

Pro golfers usually avoid overlapping their gym routine and practice range sessions. Hull is testing her fitness limits and athleticism. Before today's stories, Hull shared another update from her fitness schedule on Instagram. On Tuesday, the golfer posted snaps from her weight training session that ended with a 5k run. Charley Hull wrote in the caption:

"Hard week of graft When the going get tough the tough get going"

Charley Hull set for 2025 KPMG Irish Open debut?

Hull started 2025 with the Founders Cup, where she tied for the 19th spot on the leaderboard, finishing with 8-under 276. Her latest outing came at the HSBC Women’s Championship, where she tied for the fourth position, finishing 7-under 281.

While talking with Irish News, Hull recently expressed her thoughts about the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open. She said (quoted by MotorcycleSports):

“I’ve heard so many good things about the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and I can’t wait to play. This will be my first professional event in Ireland since I turned Pro in 2013, and it seems like the perfect event to mark this occasion.”

The British golfer also talked about the fans in Ireland who will be there at the KPMG Irish Open venue. She further said:

“I look forward to experiencing Carton House and to meeting the huge number of Irish fans that I have heard support this event so well – I am very excited to see you all soon,” she added.

Hull is yet to make a professional start on the Irish soil. The 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open features a star-studded field with names like Leona Maguire, and Anna Nordqvist, among others. Defending champion Annabel Dimmock will be back at the Fairmont venue from June 30 to defend her title. Last year, Dimmock defeated Pauline Roussin-Bouchard in a playoff, earning the KPMG Women's Irish Open title.

