Charlie Woods embarrasses Tiger Woods in playing afternoon golf, reveals a 3-time PGA Tour winner 

Golf legend Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, is a budding golfer himself. The latter sometimes "embarasses" his father to play nine holes with him, according to Andy North.

The father-son duo are regular participants in the year-ending PNC Championship. Three-time PGA Tour winner Andy North was part of a recent press conference previewing the upcoming 2025 Masters. When asked about his thoughts on Tiger Woods' future "playing career", North said:

"Boy, that's a loaded question. I've got to believe that --- deep down in my heart, he is one of the great competitors of all time, but if he didn't have any children, I don't know if he'd be playing now. I think one of the reasons he's worked so hard after the accident was because it gave him a great opportunity to spend so much time with Charlie and play golf with his son and watch Charlie get better."

The ESPN analyst added how Tiger Woods had once told him that Charlie, at times, embarrassed him into playing a round of golf in the afternoons.

"He made a comment to me one time is that 'there are days Charlie comes home from school and embarrasses me into going and play nine holes late in the afternoon with him'. I think that's something that's so special".

Tiger Woods was expected to make his first start of the year at the Masters. However, that possibility soon fizzled out after he revealed that he had undergone surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Previously, he was supposed to compete at the Genesis Invitational, however, he pulled out of that tournament as he was still grieving his mother's recent death. Although fans are still waiting to see him play at a PGA Tour event, Woods was seen in action at his and Rory McIlroy's TGL in the past three months.

"He doesn't have to prove anything to anybody" - Andy North on Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods is unarguably one of the greatest golfers to play the circuit. Andy North attested to that when he said recently that the golfer didn't "have to prove anything to anybody". The 3-time PGA Tour winner acknowledged Woods' incredible career while speaking at the 2025 Masters preview press conference recently.

"He doesn't have to prove anything to anybody. He's done everything he needed to do. If he were to announce in the next month or two that, you know what, I'm never playing competitive golf again. I think that would be great, and no one would have an issue with that," North said via Golfweek.

The 2025 Masters will take place from April 10-13. While Woods may not compete at the Championship, he will possibly attend the Champions Dinner hosted by reigning champion Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National a few days before the tournament.

