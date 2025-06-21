Chisato Iwai gets surprise gift after impressive second round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 

Chisato Iwai received a surprise gift from the football team, Dallas Cowboys, post her second-round performance at the LPGA major, 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Iwai is currently teeing up at the major event at Fields Ranch East, PGA Frisco in Texas.

The LPGA rookie joined the Tour this year, after playing on the LPGA of Japan Tour since 2021. Iwai made her second start at the Women's PGA Championship this week and has put herself into contention for the title with her impressive golf skills. With a one-under par 71 and even-par scores in the first two rounds, respectively, Chisato Iwai heads to Round 3 in a three-way tie for fifth.

Chisato Iwai at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

Earlier this week, Iwai was joined by the Dallas Cowboys stars- Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger and Trent Sieg for a round of golf at PGA Frisco ahead of the major. The NFL trio were amazed by the Japanese golfer's game throughout the week and decided to applaud her uniquely.

Chisato Iwai was presented with a customized Cowboys jersey with her name and the number 25 printed on the back. Iwai seemed surprised by the gesture of the football stars and was seen expressing her happiness at the gift in a video shared by the LPGA Tour on their official Instagram page. The post was captioned:

"@chisato.iwai_101 is taking home a very special souvenir from the @kpmgwomenspga courtesy of the @dallascowboys 🏈⛳️"

Chisato Iwai has played 11 tournaments in her first year on the LPGA Tour so far. She also claimed her first win on the Tour at the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open in a wide six-stroke margin over Jenny Bae last month. The 22-year-old has eight titles to her name on the Japan LPGA Tour.

Akie Iwai, Chisato's twin sister, also made her debut on the Tour this year, but is yet to win a title.

Chisato Iwai opened up about her 'lucky' eagle in round one

Iwai shot an impressive eagle on the par-4 Hole 7 in the opening round of the LPGA major. The Japanese golfer was not off to a great start as she bogeyed two of the first six holes before she tried to gain her form. She was able to do so with the eagle, followed by a few birdies, which acted as a game-changer.

During the post-round interview, Iwai was asked about her eagle shot, and she said:

"It was so lucky. Maybe it was so strong shot, so hit the pin. But I had a good image and I played solid."

Chisato Iwai at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

In the first two majors, Iwai finished at T30 in the Chevron Championship and T22 at the U.S. Women's Open.

