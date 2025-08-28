Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo drops hot take on Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup pick involving 29-year-old star - "I wouldn't have picked him"

Keegan Bradley has made his six picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup, and while there were many rumors that Bradley would be the playing captain, he did not choose himself. This decision has created arguments over the internet, and even Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo was surprised. He discussed it on ESPN and identified the golfer who should not have been chosen.

ESPN posted Chris Russo's reply on their YouTube channel, explaining how Ben Griffin, despite being in good form, should not have been on the squad. Russo claimed that Keegan Bradley was in much better form, ranked ninth in the Ryder Cup, and even won the 2025 Travelers Championship; thus, he deserved a berth in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Chris Russo also stated that Bradley should have been selected for the team two years ago. The radio host explained by saying,

"I'm surprised. He was ninth on the points list. I thought he was going to put himself on and obviously be the captain as well, use one of his vice captains to sort of set the lineups. It was damned if he do, damned if he doesn't. I wouldn't have picked Ben Griffin. I would have put him in there. He's played well. He won at the Travelers in Hartford. I'm a little surprised that he's not on the team myself."

Chris Russo also highlighted how Keegan Bradley not picking himself was just a big mistake. He explained,

"I thought, and he's played well. I thought he'd go out there and deal with it and play. So I'm a little surprised. I think it's a mistake. I would have played."

Apart from Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley chose Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Cam Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns to represent Team USA at Bethpage Black Golf Club.

Keegan Bradley explains why he will not play in the 2025 Ryder Cup

TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Keegan Bradley has long hinted that he will be the playing captain for this year's Ryder Cup in New York. However, he disclosed after making the picks at the PGA of America that this decision of his being the playing captain had changed a long time ago. Bradley noted that it was a difficult decision for him, but the golfers he chose performed admirably and earned their spots on the squad.

The 2025 Travelers Championship explained,

"This was a really tough decision. I would say there was a point this year where I was playing, a while ago, and all these guys stepped up in a major way and played their way onto this team. I'm really happy with these six players, and I'm glad it's over.”

Keegan Bradley also explained how he is sure about his choices, and he wants to be the best captain. He stated,

“I'm 100 percent certain this is the right choice. I want to be the best captain I can be."

Talking about the six golfers who have qualified for Team USA based on the rankings are Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.

