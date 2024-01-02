Collin Morikawa leads PGA Tour power rankings for The Sentry 2024

Last year's runner-up Collin Morikawa has held the top spot in the PGA Tour's power rankings for the Sentry 2024. The season opener will commence on Thursday, January 4, at Kapalua Plantation Course, Hawaii.

The 59-player field at Kapalua will feature 21 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. It will also be the first signature event of the season and will not have any 36-hole cuts before the weekend.

Here's a look at the power rankings for Sentry 2024.

Power rankings for the Sentry 2024

1) Collin Morikawa

Last year, Collin Morikawa was looking all set to win the Sentry 2024 until the final round, where he messed up his six-stroke lead after shooting 1-under 72 in the final round. However, this time around, he will be eager to rectify his mistakes and will hope not to miss the short putts like he did last year.

As far as recent form is concerned, Morikawa won the Zozo Championship in October and then made a T7 finish at the Hero World Challenge last month.

2) Scottie Scheffler

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is ranked second in the power rankings at Kapalua. In his last two appearances here, he finished T13 and T7, respectively. Last month, he won the Hero World Challenge after finishing as runner-up in the previous two attempts. The most consistent golfer of last year will hope to continue his form this season as well.

3) Max Homa

Max Homa is expected to do better at Sentry 2024 for a couple of reasons. One is his current form, as he has made six consecutive top-10 finishes in the last six starts on the PGA Tour and has also won the Nedbank Golf Challenge, his first win on the DP World Tour. Secondly, he had a good result last year at Kapalua, as he finished T3 at 23-under.

4) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has had a good result at the Sentry in previous seasons. While he had to withdraw last year due to back stress, he has had three top-five finishes here, including one win and one runner-up finish.

Schauffele's last appearance was at the Zozo Championship, where the golfer finished T38.

5) Tom Kim

Tom Kim made his Sentry debut last year but impressed everyone by leading the Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and par-5 scoring. He had two wins last season, both at the Shriners Children's Open, as he became the youngest golfer in almost 110 years to defend his title.

6) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay didn't win any title last year but one can never count him out given he is one of the best golfers on difficult golf courses. In his past five starts at the Sentry, he has had two fourth-place finishes. He was last seen competing at the Ryder Cup.

7) Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick made a T7 finish last year at his tournament debut at Kapalua. Speaking of recent form, he made a T4 finish at the Hero World Challenge and was also part of the winning European team at the Ryder Cup.