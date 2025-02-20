Collin Morikawa and Max Homa set to feature on new Apple TV golf show Stick

Golf fans are in for a treat when Stick, the new Apple TV show, debuts later this summer. The new series will feature some of the popular PGA Tour professionals, including Collin Morikawa and Max Homa.

The two athletes will be showcasing their cameo roles in the Apple TV sitcom, which is set to premiere on June 4. In addition to Homa and Morikawa, fans can expect to see other pro golfers such as Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley. Broadcast journalists Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman will be part of the upcoming sitcom. Other stars in the series include Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant.

"Apple TV+ announced its golf comedy series, “Stick,” starring Owen Wilson, will debut on June 4th, with one new episode airing per week every Wednesday through July 23," NUCLR GOLF wrote in X post.

Hollywood superstar Owen Wilson and actor Peter Dager headline the new Apple TV show. Stick tells the story of Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer who has fallen on hard times. His playing career ended 2 decades ago, and he now works at a sporting goods store. However, his wife separates from him and Cahill loses his job. To find his way out, Cahill (played by Wilson) takes on Santi (played by Dager), a young troubled prodigy.

The new comedy show from Apple TV will be run by Jason Keller, who also wrote the famous Hollywood banger Ford vs. Ferrari. In addition to the ensemble cast of golfers, Stick fatures popular enthusiasts Dan Rapaport and Good Good Golf influencers Brad Dalke, Garret Clark and Matt Scharf. The 10-episode series will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 4, 2025, with three episodes released on the first day.

Every Wednesday through July 23, 2025, Swing will release an all-new episode of the Owen Wilson starrer. Owen Wilson has been an avid fan of the sport and he is often spotted at various tournaments. Last year, the Hollywood star was spotted teeing off with Homa and Rickie Fowler at The Sentry. Homa was quick to admit his admiration towards Wilson in a short video shared by PGA Tour's YouTube channel.

"You're like a hero to, I think, everybody my age," Homa said via PGA Tour's.

New golf shows confirmed to come out in 2025

With Stick hitting the schedule this summer, fans will enjoy the new comedy show. But that's not the only entertainer of this sport that's coming out this year. Aside from Stick, the third season of Netflix's Full Swing is all set to premiere on February 25, 2025.

This popular docu-series will feature popular PGA Tour pros like Scottie Scheffler and Sahith Theegala. Fans will get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to PGA events such as THE PLAYERS Championship and The Presidents Cup. Full Swing 3 also features Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg and popular CBS broadcast journalist Amanda Balionis.

In addition to these two, Adam Sandler's movie "Happy Gilmore 2" is also set to premiere soon. The movie will feature pros such as Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour veteran John Daly. The initial story revolves around Sandler's titular character, who takes up the sport after discovering his driving ability.

