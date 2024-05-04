Collin Morikawa returns to childhood coach just months after split: Reports

Collin Morikawa has reunited with his childhood coach Rick Sessinghaus, according to recent reports. Morikawa and Sessinghaus separated last year before the Ryder Cup.

Mark Blackburn, the 2020 PGA National Teacher of The Year, joined Collin Morikawa after the 2023 Ryder Cup. The duo started on a good note after Morikawa emerged victorious in the 2023 Zozo Championship in Japan.

However, Morikawa's performance wasn't consistent after the Zozo Championship. He only achieved one top-10 finish at the 2024 Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua. Golf Monthly reported that the duo split before the 2024 Masters.

Morikawa had a change of heart and joined back his childhood coach Rick Sessinghaus. Podcaster Dan Rapaport broke the news on X. He wrote:

"Collin Morikawa is back working with coach Rick Sessinghaus, whom he worked with from age 8 up until right before the 2023 Ryder Cup. After a brief period apart they’re back together."

Morikawa split with Sessinghaus after two years of dismal performance. After winning the 2021 Open Championship, Morikawa failed to register another win at the golf course for two years. This included him losing at the 2022 Sentry at Kapalua where he lost a lead of six shots on the final day to Jon Rahm.

After splitting with Sessinghaus last year, Morikawa said the change was imminent. He said (via PGA Tour):

"I had to do it, I just felt like it was time to make a change at some point. What I saw kind of over the past two years wasn’t to my expectations and standards and goals what I wanted, so I brought on Mark Blackburn."

Morikawa also talked about his childhood coach Sessinghaus and said that he still valued his contribution in his life. He said (via PGA Tour):

"He's more than just a coach. He's one of my really good friends. He's someone I've always looked up to, someone that's been there for every step of my life essentially, not just in golf but just kind of living life, right?"

Morikawa saw a meteoric rise in the golfing scene under Sessinghaus. He won two Majors and became World No. 2 in the OWGR rankings.

A look at Collin Morikawa's performance in 2024

The 2024 season has been a hit-and-miss for Collin Morikawa. He started on a good note at the Sentry in Kapalua with a T5 finish. However, he failed to make the cut in the very next tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 27-year-old made two top-20 finishes after San Diego. He achieved T14 and T19 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational. Morikawa has has two top-10 finishes after his split with Mark Blackburn. He finished T3 at the Augusta National Golf Club and a T9 at the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Here's a look at Morikawa's performances in 2024:

The Sentry: T5 (65, 67, 70, 65)

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut (67, 75)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T14 (67, 70, 69)

The Genesis Invitational: T19 (70, 71, 70, 67)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: Missed Cut (70, 80)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T45 (71, 69, 70, 74)

Valero Texas Open: T75 (70, 74, 75, 74)

Masters Tournament: T3 (71, 70, 69, 74)

RBC Heritage: 9 (65, 66, 68, 72)

Collin Morikawa, the World No. 13, is scheduled to play next at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.