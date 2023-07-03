“Congrats to me for picking him” – Paige Spiranac takes jibe at her critics, makes Rickie Fowler’s Rocket Mortgage Classic win ‘about her’

Paige Spiranac is a very active golf influencer on social media. After every golf tournament, fans can see her tweeting and sharing her thoughts about the event and the winner. But often it is seen that she gets trolled back for her opinions.

She recently made Rickie Fowler's 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic win look like 'all about her' on her Twitter handle.

"Rickie Fowler winning is so good for golf! And it wouldn’t be a Paige tweet if I didn’t make it about myself so congrats to me for picking him this week," Spiranac tweeted.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Rickie Fowler winning is so good for golf! And it wouldn't be a Paige tweet if I didn't make it about myself so congrats to me for picking him this week

This time Paige Spiranac's comment section was almost in support of her. Fans were happy to see their favorite influencer hit back at trolls in a humorous manner. Here are some of the top comments from her comment section:

Rob Boudreaux @BoudRob @PaigeSpiranac That's the only reason I follow you anyway I want it to be about you

Bigsteve @sg_bigsteve @PaigeSpiranac Great choice staying with Rickie, we knew he would make it happen

Some fans felt it was a great decision to stick with Rickie Fowler and support him for the win. Whatsoever the reason be, this time Spinarac had massive support from fans and her comment section showed it all.

Robin Rutherford @golf_bna @PaigeSpiranac Oh Paige! We all learned WHAT the world revolved around on Jan 18th, well maybe before that.. you have taken it by storm and own it. More power to you girl! I love your sense of humor!!!

Steve Hendrie @HendrieSteve @PaigeSpiranac Paige your right he's worked really hard to win this tournament, hope your good to.

What was the context of Paige Spiranac's tweet on Rickie Fowler?

Paige Spiranac made this tweet in response to her previous troll when she shared her relationship with 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark. Fans heavily criticized her for making everything revolve around her.

Interestingly, she made claims that Clark played junior golf with her in Colorado. Her tweet was not taken lightly by fans and she was severely trolled in the comment section.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Wyndham Clark and I grew up playing junior golf together in Colorado. Everyone would always say he had something special and we all knew he'd make it. Now he's a major winner! Very cool moment

One fan even shared a graphic that read, 'It's not about you, but you get in there and make it about you'.

Paige Spiranac even responded back to the fans, explaining why she shared the story. She added that it shows how 'cool' it is to see someone known getting successful. Her reply read:

"I was adding a personal note to show how cool it is to watch someone be successful at every step of their career and how he was always a stand out player even back at age 13"

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac @ajbr920 I was adding a personal note to show how cool it is to watch someone be successful at every step of their career and how he was always a stand out player even back at age 13

How did Rickie Fowler perform at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic?

The 2023 season has been quite sensational for Rickie Fowler. He has constantly played some good rounds of golf but did not manage to win until last Sunday. He finally won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which also happens to be his first win since 2019 on the PGA Tour.

Fowler was dominant since the first day at the Detroit Golf Club. In the first round, he carded a score of 67 with the help of eight birdies and three bogeys. He went on to score one eagle, six birdies, and a bogey in the second round.

The third round saw Rickie Fowler carding nine birdies and a bogey to put a score of 64 under his name. In the final round, with his inspirational efforts, he managed to tie in with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin.

After a competitive playoff between the three, Folwer defeated the other two golfers by a margin of a single stroke. He not just won the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but also saved his PGA Tour card.

