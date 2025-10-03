‘Cringe’: Rory McIlroy receives backlash on PGA Tour's IG post after Ryder Cup fiasco

Rory McIlroy has once again found himself on the receiving end of criticism from fans. Just days after helping Europe reclaim the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour’s attempt to celebrate the Irishman on social media backfired, drawing widespread backlash.On Friday, October 3, the PGA Tour posted a photo of McIlroy celebrating on his knees, captioned with lyrics of Taylor Swift's latest song 'The Life of a Showgirl' from the eponymous album.“Do you wanna take a skate on the ice in my veins? ❤️‍🔥” read the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post, intended to celebrate McIlroy’s Grand Slam achievement, drew criticism for its caption referencing Swift’s song ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ featuring Sabrina Carpenter, which many fans felt was unrelated to his career.One user wrote:“Cringe”Another added:“PGA has become classless, cringy, &amp; maggat.”One mocked the tone of the post writing:“Hope you brought the warming tunes for this chill ride!”Another commented:“Crybaby Rory. Leat masculine acting man I’ve ever seen”“Can we trade Rory to LIV for Bryson,” one user chimed in.Others criticized the PGA Tour directly, saying:“PGA glazing Rory today after ignoring the abuse he took at Bethpage”Screenshot of Fan Reactions from the PGA Tour's post on Instagram (via Instagram)Despite the criticism, Rory McIlroy’s season speaks for itself. He played 16 events on the PGA Tour in 2025, winning three, finishing runner-up once, and earning eight top-10 finishes. His year included a Masters victory at 11-under-par, completing the career Grand Slam. He also recently won the Irish Open on the DP World Tour at 17-under. At Bethpage, McIlroy posted a 3-1-1 record to help Europe clinch a 15-13 victory.Rory McIlroy targeted amid ugly fan behavior at BethpageRory McIlroy faced a hostile atmosphere at Bethpage during the second day of the Ryder Cup, becoming the main target of jeers and insults from American fans. Playing alongside Shane Lowry, the Northern Irish star was forced to pause several shots after being subjected to personal taunts and obscenities from the crowd.The situation got so intense that security stepped in, with around 20 police officers, including several on bicycles, deployed around the 10th tee to keep things under control. The chaos was fueled further when comedian Heather McMahan, hosting at the first tee, was caught on the microphone shouting “f**k you, Rory” at the crowd. The PGA of America later confirmed that McMahan apologized and resigned from her role following the incident.The disruption didn’t end there. Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, was hit on the head by a beer cup thrown from the crowd, sparking more outrage over fan conduct. PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague called the actions unacceptable and said he would personally apologize to McIlroy and his family.