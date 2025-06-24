David Toms gets candid about the ‘treacherous greens’ that posed challenge to him at Broadmoor

2018 US Senior Open champion David Toms will be playing at Broadmoor this week for the 2025 edition of the Major Championship. The iconic golf club is situated in the Cheyenne Mountain foothills of Colorado Springs.

The historic course is a tough one to navigate. Toms spoke about playing there this week in an interview for the PGA Tour Champions' social media handle ahead of the US Senior Open.

"Well the greens are such that they are pretty treacherous. And then you got the altitude to contend with, which we don't have on a weekly basis. You got a lot of really strong golf holes and the design of it. A lot of tilted fairways. It's hard to hit the fairway."

However, despite the challenges Broadmoor may present, the 58-year-old mentioned that he has had "some success" in Colorado and was looking forward to playing there this week.

"But it's a beautiful set-up. To be able to stay on property in a Major, that's a bonus for us as players. I have always played well in Colorado, won at Castle Pines. So I have had some success up there. I have always enjoyed it. Such a nice break from Louisiana in the summer time. So I guess, I just look forward to just being there."

The US Senior Open will take place from June 26th to 29th, 2025.

David Toms on doing what would ensure he has a "good week" at the US Senior Open

David Toms (Source: Getty)

Broadmoor has fast and firm greens which can have a significant impact on the short game of the golfers. Ahead of the US Senior Open, David Toms was asked about the key factors to have success with the greens this week.

He answered that "positioning" the ball and "keeping it out of trouble" would be of importance. Toms further added what his mindset was going into the Major Championship this week and mentioned what would help him "have a good week" at Broadmoor.

"You're going to hit bad shots, you're going to get in tough spots, try to recover the best you can and not compound your problems, avoid double bogeys or worse. And if I can do that and play with confidence, and play with the fact that I have been able to succeed there on that golf course, I should have a good week."

David Toms will tee off at 8:03 am MDT with Bernhard Langer and Gene Sauers on Thursday (June 26).

