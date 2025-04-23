Despite a disappointing season, Nelly Korda remains optimistic for the Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda is all set to appear at the Chevron Championship this year. However, she has not been able to perform as well as she did in last year’s historic run. She is the defending champion at her sixth event on the LPGA Tour this season.

Korda's 2025 season has seen a noticeable decline in performance compared to her highly successful 2024 season. Like the other LPGA players, she has reached the Woodlands in Texas for the 2025 Chevron Championship. She addressed her win last year at Tuesday's post-round presser of the practice round:

“What I achieved last year, no one can take that away from me. That’s always gonna be such a great memory. But it’s a fresh week and a fresh mindset. Give it miles. All that I can really do.”

In 2024, Korda secured multiple victories, including wins at the Chevron Championship and the Mizuho Americas Open. She finished with consistent top placements, including a T5 at the CME Group Tour Championship. She also earned significant prize money, such as $1,200,000 for her win at the Chevron Championship. In contrast, her 2025 season has not included any victories thus far. Her best result has been a T2 at the AIG Women's Open.

Furthermore, Nelly Korda has struggled in some events, such as missing the U.S. Women's Open and the Meijer LPGA Classic cuts. Her earnings have also decreased, with her largest payout being $227,854 for a second-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Additionally, her rounds in 2025 have been marked by more inconsistency, with scores in the 70s impacting her overall standing, a stark contrast to her frequent low rounds in the 60s throughout 2024. This drop in form is reflected in her overall performance across the season.

Nelly Korda’s win at the 2024 Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda captured her second Major title at last year’s Chevron Championship, claiming victory at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. With a final score of 13-under-par, she secured a two-shot win over Maja Stark and extended her LPGA Tour win streak to five consecutive titles.

Korda resumed her weather-delayed third round on Sunday morning, finishing with a 3-under 69 to sit tied for second heading into the final round, one shot behind leader Haeran Ryu. She quickly took control, making birdies on the 3rd and 4th holes to pull ahead.

By the turn, Korda had carded a front-nine 33 and built a three-shot cushion. She added another birdie at the 10th, reaching 14-under, before making her first bogey since Friday on the 11th. She stayed steady despite pressure from Lauren Coughlin, who made a brief charge, and Stark, who birdied the 17th and 18th to reach 11-under.

Nelly Korda found the fairway on the final hole, reached the green in two, and calmly two-putted for birdie to close the win. It marked her first Major victory since the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and continued one of the most dominant stretches in recent LPGA history.

