Despite a terrible start, Phil Mickelson fulfills his duty for young fans in Mexico City

Phil Mickelson is currently teeing off at the LIV Golf Mexico City. But well, things have so far not lined up too well for him. Regardless, he is continuing to make time for his fans.

Mickelson started his outing at Mexico City with an even par in the first round. He even carded a birdie on the second hole. But that was all for his first nine holes. He went on to card a bogey on the fourth hole and then continued with consecutive even pars, followed by a birdie on the tenth hole. But the moment it felt as if things might turn around, they did not.

Phil Mickelson ended up carding a double bogey on the 11th hole. He tried to compensate for it with a birdie on the 12th hole, but his last six holes were only a disappointing series of even pars.

Despite the disappointing finish, he was pictured signing caps and handing out pins to young fans at the Club de Golf Chapultepec. The official Instagram account of LIV Golf League shared a video of the same with the caption:

“Fan favorite @philmickelson handing out pins to the kids.”

Phil Mickelson with fans at Mexico City

Phil Mickelson has yet to clinch a trophy since making the switch to the LIV Golf League. But he has been in fine form this season.

How has Phil Mickelson’s 2025 season been so far?

Phil Mickelson began the 2025 season late after withdrawing from the LIV Golf event in Riyadh due to a minor shoulder injury sustained during training. He made his season debut the following week at LIV Golf Adelaide, held from February 14 to 16, where he finished tied for 23rd at 2-under par.

Mickelson opened with an even-par round, followed by a 2-over in the second round, and closed with a 4-under in the final round.

He next competed in Hong Kong from March 7 to 9, finishing in third place at 14-under par. Mickelson shot rounds of 68, 65, and 64 over the three days. He played in Singapore a week later, where he tied for 19th at 4-under. He posted a 69 in the opening round, a 68 in round two, and a 1-over 72 in the final round.

Mickelson’s most recent start on LIV Golf before Mexico City came in Miami from April 4 to 6, where he placed sixth. He began with a 3-under 69 and followed that up with consecutive 1-over rounds, finishing the event at 1-under par.

