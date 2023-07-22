Did John Daly make the Friday cut at The Open Championship 2023? Golfer's major standing explored

John Daly won The Open Championship in 1995. He has won two major tournaments in his career and 19 professional events.

The American golfer entered the field of the 2023 Open Championship with the hope to win the third major of his career. However, he returned back home after playing on 36 holes at Royal Liverpool.

John Daly failed to make the cut at the 151st Open Championship on Friday, July 21, by a big margin of nine strokes. He wrapped up with a score of 12 over par 154. He played two rounds of 77 to finish with a total of 154.

Daly started his game with a bogey on the fourth hole of the first round on Thursday. He made two bogeys on the front nine and five bogeys on the back nine along with one birdie. In the second round, Daly sank five bogeys, one double bogey and one birdie to score 77.

It is pertinent to note that some of the top-ranked golfers including Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Dustin Johnson failed to make the cut at the 2023 Open Championship.

Who made the cut at The Open Championship 2023?

Brian Harman led the 151st Open Championship after the second round, holding a five-stroke lead in the major tournament with a score of 10 under par. English golfer Tommy Fleetwood is five shots down, followed by Sepp Straka.

Rory McIlroy, the current World No.2, finished 11th, while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler finished with a score of +3 and was ranked 62nd.

The following golfers made the cut at the 2023 Open Championship:

1 Brian Harman -10

2 Tommy Fleetwood -5

3 Sepp Straka -4

T4 Min Woo Lee -3

T4 Shubhankar Sharma -3

T4 Jason Day -3

T7 Adrian Otaegui -2

T7 Emiliano Grillo -2

T7 Jordan Spieth -2

T7 Cameron Young -2

T11 Matthew Southgate -1

T11 Thriston Lawrence -1

T11 Rory McIlroy -1

T11 Max Homa -1

T11 Guido Migliozzi -1

T11 Michael Stewart -1

T11 Matthew Jordan -1

T11 Stewart Cink -1

T11 Henrik Stenson -1

T11 Wyndham Clark -1

T11 Nicolai Hojgaard -1

T11 Antoine Rozner -1

T11 Richard Bland -1

T11 Laurie Canter -1

T25 Alexander Bjork E

T25 Tom Kim E

T25 Viktor Hovland E

T25 Hideki Matsuyama E

T25 Marcel Siem E

T30 Alex Noren +1

T30 Abraham Ancer +1

T30 Thomas Detry +1

T30 Oliver Wilson +1

T30 Byeong Hun An +1

T30 Adrian Meronk +1

T30 Thomas Pieters +1

T30 Joost Luiten +1

T30 Jordan Smith +1

T39 Alex Fitzpatrick +2

T39 Zack Fischer +2

T39 Brendon Todd +2

T39 Romain Langasque +2

T39 Gary Woodland +2

T39 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2

T39 Corey Conners +2

T39 Zach Johnson +2

T39 Sungjae Im +2

T39 Jon Rahm +2

T39 Tyrrell Hatton +2

T39 Brandon Robinson Thompson +2

T39 Hurly Long +2

T39 Rikuya Hoshino +2

T39 Patrick Reed +2

T39 Louis Oosthuizen +2

T39 JT Poston +2

T39 Kurt Kitayama +2

T39 Matt Fitzpatrick +2

T39 Cameron Smith +2

T39 Xander Schauffele +2

T39 Bryson DeChambeau +2

T39 Sami Välimäki +2

T62 Danny Willett +3

T62 David Lingmerth +3

T62 Richie Ramsay +3

T62 Ryan Fox +3

T62 Victor Perez +3

T62 Christo Lamprecht (a) +3

T62 Andrew Putnam +3

T62 Scott Stallings +3

T62 Padraig Harrington +3

T62 Patrick Cantlay +3

T62 Brooks Koepka +3

T62 Scottie Scheffler +3

T62 Adam Scott +3

T62 Rickie Fowler +3

T62 Robert MacIntyre +3