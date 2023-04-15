Did Jon Rahm make the friday cut at RBC Heritage?

Jon Rahm jumped in 75 positions after playing a bogey-free round of 64 at the 2023 RBC Heritage on Friday.
The new Masters winner struggled with his game in the first round due to fatigue but bounced back to finish in 18th position and make the cut at the tournament.
Jon Rahm started the second round of the RBC Heritage with a 5-par birdie on the second hole and then made two more back-to-back birdies on the 5th and 6th holes. He birdied four straight holes in the second half of the tournament to make it a total of 64.
Jon Rahm was on the verge of missing the cut at the RBC Heritage after the first round, when he made four bogeys and only three birdies to wrap up at 74. But it was because he was tired from playing in tournaments every week dating back to the beginning of 2023.
Speaking about his disappointing performance in the first round, Jon Rahm said:
"I hate to make excuses, but a couple of the swings towards the end were my body being tired and surprised me."
It is pertinent to note that 44-year-old Jimmy Walker took the lead after the second round. He surpassed opening-round leader Viktor Hovland to secure a three-stroke lead in the tournament.
Who made the cut at the 2023 RBC Heritage?
RBC Heritage features one of the largest fields. Around 144 golfers arrived in South Carolina to win the red jacket. However, half of them took the flight back to their hometown after the second round of the RBC Heritage.
Si Woo Kim, Max Homa, Sam Ryder, and Tom Kim missed the cut after failing to touch the bottom score of -2.
Here's a list of the golfers who made the cut after the second round of the RBC Heritage:
- 1. Jimmy Walker
- T2. Xander Schauffele
- T2. Justin Rose
- T2. Scottie Scheffler
- T5. Viktor Hovland
- T5. Patrick Cantlay
- T5. Aaron Wise
- T5. Mark Hubbard
- T5. Tommy Fleetwood
- T10. Rickie Fowler
- T10. Matt Kuchar
- T10. Brian Harman
- T10. Emiliano Grillo
- T10. Ben Griffin
- T10. Patton Kizzire
- T10. Jordan Spieth
- T10. Taylor Moore
- T18. Matt Fitrpatrick
- T18. Carson Young
- T18. Doug Ghim
- T18. Jon Rahm
- T18. Nate Lashley
- T23. Zach Johnson
- T23. Justin Thomas
- T23. Cam Davis
- T23. Lee Hodges
- T23. Davis Thompson
- T23. Gary Woodland
- T23. Danny McCarthy
- T23. Brendon Todd
- T23. Adam Scott
- T23. Hayden Buckley
- T23. Beau Hossler
- T34. Chris Kirk
- T34. Sahith Theegala
- T34. Ernie Els
- T34. Tyrell Hatton
- T34. Scott Stallings
- T34. Danny Willett
- T34. Tony Finau
- T34. Sungjae Im
- T34. Chez Reavie
- T34. Russell Henley
- T34. Corey Conners
- T34. Adam Svensson
- T46. Ben Martin
- T46. Andrew Putnam
- T46. Patrick Rodgers
- T46. Sam Burns
- T46. Lucas Herbert
- T46. Shane Lowry
- T46. Austin Smotherman
- T46. Christiaan Benzuidenhout
- T46. Kramer Hickok
- T46. Michael Thompson
- T46. Cameron Young
- T46. Garrick Higgo
- T46. James Hahn
- T46. Kevin Streelman
- T60. Matthew NeSmith
- T60. Nick Taylor
- T60. Jim Herman
- T60. Justin Lower
- T60. Adam Schenk
- T60. Max McGreevy
- T60. Justin Suh
- T60. Keegan Bradley
- T60. Collin Morikawa
- T60. Harris English
- T60. Luke Donald
- T60. K H Lee
- T60. Adam Long
- T60. Wyndham Clark