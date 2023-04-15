Did Jon Rahm make the friday cut at RBC Heritage?

Jon Rahm jumped in 75 positions after playing a bogey-free round of 64 at the 2023 RBC Heritage on Friday.

The new Masters winner struggled with his game in the first round due to fatigue but bounced back to finish in 18th position and make the cut at the tournament.

Jon Rahm started the second round of the RBC Heritage with a 5-par birdie on the second hole and then made two more back-to-back birdies on the 5th and 6th holes. He birdied four straight holes in the second half of the tournament to make it a total of 64.

Jon Rahm was on the verge of missing the cut at the RBC Heritage after the first round, when he made four bogeys and only three birdies to wrap up at 74. But it was because he was tired from playing in tournaments every week dating back to the beginning of 2023.

Speaking about his disappointing performance in the first round, Jon Rahm said:

"I hate to make excuses, but a couple of the swings towards the end were my body being tired and surprised me."

It is pertinent to note that 44-year-old Jimmy Walker took the lead after the second round. He surpassed opening-round leader Viktor Hovland to secure a three-stroke lead in the tournament.

Who made the cut at the 2023 RBC Heritage?

RBC Heritage features one of the largest fields. Around 144 golfers arrived in South Carolina to win the red jacket. However, half of them took the flight back to their hometown after the second round of the RBC Heritage.

Si Woo Kim, Max Homa, Sam Ryder, and Tom Kim missed the cut after failing to touch the bottom score of -2.

Here's a list of the golfers who made the cut after the second round of the RBC Heritage:

1. Jimmy Walker

T2. Xander Schauffele

T2. Justin Rose

T2. Scottie Scheffler

T5. Viktor Hovland

T5. Patrick Cantlay

T5. Aaron Wise

T5. Mark Hubbard

T5. Tommy Fleetwood

T10. Rickie Fowler

T10. Matt Kuchar

T10. Brian Harman

T10. Emiliano Grillo

T10. Ben Griffin

T10. Patton Kizzire

T10. Jordan Spieth

T10. Taylor Moore

T18. Matt Fitrpatrick

T18. Carson Young

T18. Doug Ghim

T18. Jon Rahm

T18. Nate Lashley

T23. Zach Johnson

T23. Justin Thomas

T23. Cam Davis

T23. Lee Hodges

T23. Davis Thompson

T23. Gary Woodland

T23. Danny McCarthy

T23. Brendon Todd

T23. Adam Scott

T23. Hayden Buckley

T23. Beau Hossler

T34. Chris Kirk

T34. Sahith Theegala

T34. Ernie Els

T34. Tyrell Hatton

T34. Scott Stallings

T34. Danny Willett

T34. Tony Finau

T34. Sungjae Im

T34. Chez Reavie

T34. Russell Henley

T34. Corey Conners

T34. Adam Svensson

T46. Ben Martin

T46. Andrew Putnam

T46. Patrick Rodgers

T46. Sam Burns

T46. Lucas Herbert

T46. Shane Lowry

T46. Austin Smotherman

T46. Christiaan Benzuidenhout

T46. Kramer Hickok

T46. Michael Thompson

T46. Cameron Young

T46. Garrick Higgo

T46. James Hahn

T46. Kevin Streelman

T60. Matthew NeSmith

T60. Nick Taylor

T60. Jim Herman

T60. Justin Lower

T60. Adam Schenk

T60. Max McGreevy

T60. Justin Suh

T60. Keegan Bradley

T60. Collin Morikawa

T60. Harris English

T60. Luke Donald

T60. K H Lee

T60. Adam Long

T60. Wyndham Clark

