Did Rory McIlroy make the cut at The Genesis Invitational 2024? Golfer’s scorecard and position explored

Rory McIlroy made the cut at The Genesis Invitational 2024 following the second round on Friday, February 16. The Northern Irish golfer is one of the highest-ranked golfers playing this week. However, he struggled with his game in the opening round, when he shot 74.

But the Northern Irishman played fairly well in the second round; he jumped 33 positions on the leaderboard and settled in the T31 position at the day's end. McIlroy finished with a score of 2-under — three strokes ahead of the cutline.

In total, 51 players made the cut in the tournament after 36 holes and will compete in the final two rounds. Patrick Cantlay maintained a healthy lead even after the second round, with a score of 13-under. He shot 65 in the second round, leading Jason Day, Luke List, and Mackenzie Hughes by five strokes.

Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, shot a bogey-free round on Friday. He started the game with a birdie on the first hole and added a birdie on the third hole. He carded an eagle on the par-5 11th hole and added a birdie on the 17th hole. He settled for a score of 5-under-65.

In the first round of the tournament, McIlroy shot four birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys to score 74.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Saturday at The Genesis Invitational 2024?

McIlroy will tee off for the third round of the tournament on Saturday, February 17 at 12 p.m. ET. He will pair up with Adam Scott to tee off for the third round of the tournament.

The golfers will tee off for the third round at 10:20 a.m. ET, with Denny McCarthy starting the game, followed by Si Woo Kim and Charley Hoffman starting their game at 10:25 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times for the third round of The Genesis Invitational (all-time in ET):

10:20 a.m. – Denny McCarthy

10:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Charley Hoffman

10:35 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

10:45 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Seamus Power

10:55 a.m. – Eric Cole, Chase Johnson

11:05 a.m. – Sam Burns, Taylor Moore

11:15 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Emiliano Grillo

11:25 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:35 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Sahith Theegala

11:45 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Ludvig Aberg

12:00 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

12:10 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland

12:20 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin

12:30 p.m. – Russell Henley, J.T. Poston

12:40 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Ben An

12:50 p.m. – Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler

1:00 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

1:10 p.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Kim

1:20 p.m. – Harris English, Cam Davis

1:30 p.m. – Max Homa, Beau Hossler

1:45 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:56 p.m. – Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:07 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge

2:18 p.m. – Corey Conners, Will Zalatoris

2:29 p.m. – Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

2:40 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Luke List