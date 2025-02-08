Did Scottie Scheffler make the cut the 2025 WM Open at Phoenix?

Scottie Scheffler made the cut at the Phoenix Open 2025 at the end of Round 2 on Friday. The world No. 1 made his 2025 PGA Tour debut a week ago at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scheffler will make his second start of the 2025 season when he tees off at The People's Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 6, 2025. The 2024 Hero World Challenge winner kicked off Round 2 with two birdies on the front nine. He went bogey-free on the back nine, carding back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes. With a 5-under 66 at the end of Round 2, he is tied for 13th place on the leaderboard.

The American PGA Tour pro made the cut after 2 rounds on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course. After day 2, Scheffler carded a 69 in the first round and a 66 in the final round. He is 7-under for the week and has a total score of 135 at the Phoenix Open 2025.

Scottie Scheffler, in an interview with GolfWeek, talked about his own performance at the TPC Scottsdale on Friday:

"I feel much better about how I played today than yesterday. I felt like both days could have gotten more out of my rounds, but overall did a lot more good things out on the course and looking forward to the weekend. We'll see how the leaderboard shakes out, but I have an outside chance going into the weekend"

Scottie Scheffler tied for the third place in the WM Phoenix Open last year, finishing the tournament 18-under 266. In round 3, he scored two birdies in the front nine, and six birdies in the back nine. At the final round, he shot 5 birdies at the front nine, including four back-to-back birdies at 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th holes.

Scottie Scheffler talks about his hand injury

Scottie Scheffler began and ended last year at the top of the Official World Golf Rankings. However, after injuring his hand over Christmas last year, he missed The Sentry and The American Express of 2025.

In an interview with AP News on January 29, 2025, Scheffler talked about this accident he had while making ravioli:

"I had my hand on top and it broke. I’ve heard nothing but horror stories since this happened about wine glasses, so be careful... It broke and the stem kind of got me in the hand. I can’t live in a bubble, like I’ve got to live my life and accidents happen."

"It could have been a lot worse. I actually talked to somebody who did the exact same thing and the stem went straight through their hand. It’s one of those deals where immediately after it happened I was mad at myself because I was like, ‘Gosh, that’s so stupid.’"

Scottie Scheffler won seven times on the 2024 PGA Tour, not counting last year's Hero World Challenge at Albany GC. He made 19 starts on the 2024 PGA Tour and made the cut in all of them.

Scheffler won a golf medal at the Paris Olympics, where he finished at 19-under 265 over four rounds. He also won the FedEx Cup last year and a hefty $25 million bonus. Aside from that FedEx Cup bonus, he ended up earning $29,228,357 in 2024.

