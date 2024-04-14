Did Tiger Woods withdraw from Masters 2024? Golfer's availability ahead of Round 4 explored

Tiger Woods will play his 100th round at the Masters 2024 on Sunday, April 14, at the Augusta National Golf Course. The American golfer was visibly in pain during the tournament's third round on Saturday, April 13.

Woods was spotted massaging with ice during the tournament, which ignited doubts among fans that he would withdraw from the competition ahead of the final. However, the American is slated to compete on the Major's final day. He will tee off on Sunday at 9:35 a.m. ET with Neal Shipley.

Golfers will start their game at the Masters 2024 at 9:15 a.m. ET, with Adam Hadwin and Vijay Singh taking the day's first shot on Sunday.

Tiger Woods made the cut at the Masters 2024 and made history by becoming the only golfer with the most consecutive cuts. He made 27 back-to-back cuts at the Masters.

The 48-year-old golfer also made the cut at the Masters last year but was forced to withdraw after playing a few holes of the third round. Moreover, he had also withdrawn from the last tournament he played, the Genesis Invitational 2024, earlier this year. It was the only professional tournament Woods played in 2024 before playing at the Augusta event. However, he was forced to withdraw from the competition because of a fever.

A quick recap of Tiger Woods' performance at the Masters

Woods had a smooth start at the Masters 2024. He teed it up with a birdie on the first hole and then shot a bogey on the fourth. He added another birdie on the eighth hole.

Tiger Woods made two birdies, one bogey on the front nine, and two bogeys on the back nine. He scored 1-over par 73 in the opening round. He continued with his decent performance in the second round of the tournament on Friday, April 12, as well.

He made the par on the first two holes and then a birdie on the third. However, he struggled on the next two holes and made two back-to-back bogeys followed by a birdie. He shot another bogey on the seventh hole and then made a birdie on the eighth. Scheffler shot a bogey and a birdie on the back nine to score even par 72.

Tiger Woods struggled with his game in the third round on Saturday, April 13. He shot a bogey on the fourth hole and added a birdie on the next. He shot another bogey on the next and then two back-to-back double bogeys, followed by another bogey on the ninth hole. He shot five bogeys and a birdie to score 10-over 82. With the score, he slipped down 30 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for 52nd place.

Tiger Woods has won five Masters in his career so far. However, his chances to win this week are very rare as he will enter the final round 18 strokes behind the leader.

The finals of the Masters will take place at the Augusta National Golf Course on Sunday, April 14.