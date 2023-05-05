"Don't want these guys to get slandered" - Disability golfer Brendan Lawlor addresses online abuse he faced after the ISPS Handa Championship

Disability golfer Brendan Lawlor has been making waves in the golfing world for quite some time now. The 23-year-old Irishman is known for his remarkable skills on the course, as well as his inspiring journey as a disabled athlete.

However, after the ISPS Handa Championship, Lawlor found himself facing a new challenge: online abuse. In this article, we'll discuss how Lawlor addressed the issue and shed light on the impact of online abuse on disabled athletes.

How Brendan Lawlor addressed the issue of online abuse

Despite the hurtful comments, Brendan Lawlor refused to let the abuse bring him down. He posted a video of him on Twitter, adressing the abuse he faced.

"People are putting themselves out on a platform... sharing these videos. I don't want these guys to get slandered online... get nasty comments.

"We've broken so many barriers in the world of golf and I feel this was an opportunity for me to highlight this barrier and maybe overcome this one as well."

Brendan Lawlor posted on Twitter: "Just some thoughts. Thank you for all the people who continue to support me on my journey as a professional golfer."

Brendan Lawlor's response to the online abuse was met with widespread support from the golfing community and beyond. Many golfers, including some of Lawlor's competitors at the ISPS Handa Championship, also spoke out against the abuse and expressed their support for Lawlor.

Nick Bradley expressed support, saying:



Good luck Brendan.



When the Eagles are Silent…the Parrots begin to jabber.



You’re an inspiration.



"How disgusting. Good luck Brendan. When the Eagles are Silent…the Parrots begin to jabber. You're an inspiration. You're an Eagle."

The Incident

The ISPS Handa Championship, held in Dubai, was a historic moment for disability golf. It was the first time that the European Tour had sanctioned a disability event. Brendan Lawlor, who has a rare bone disorder called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, was among the top players who participated in the event.

He finished fifth in the tournament, an impressive achievement for someone who was born with a condition that affects his arms and legs.

However, Lawlor's performance was overshadowed by online abuse that he received after the tournament. The abuse came from anonymous Twitter accounts, which targeted Brendan Lawlor with hurtful comments and derogatory language. Some of the tweets even questioned whether Lawlor deserved to compete at the tournament, simply because he was disabled.

ISPS Handa - Championship - Day Two

Impact of Online Abuse on Disabled Athletes

Unfortunately, Lawlor's experience is not unique. Disabled athletes often face online abuse and harassment simply because of their disabilities. This type of abuse can have a significant impact on their mental health and well-being, as well as their ability to participate in their sport.

Disabled athletes already face enough challenges in the sports world, from lack of accessibility to discrimination. Online abuse only adds to those challenges, making it harder for athletes like Lawlor to pursue their passion and achieve their goals.

Moreover, online abuse towards disabled athletes perpetuates harmful stereotypes and attitudes towards disability. It reinforces the idea that disabled people are not capable of participating in sports or other activities and that they should be excluded from mainstream society.

ISPS Handa - Championship - Day One

End Note

Brendan Lawlor's response to the online abuse he faced after the ISPS Handa Championship was inspiring. Instead of letting the abuse bring him down, he stood up against it and showed that disabled athletes deserve the same respect and recognition as any other athlete.

However, Lawlor's experience also highlights the need for greater awareness and action around online abuse towards disabled athletes. We must do more to support disabled athletes and create a safer, more inclusive sports community for all. Only then can we truly celebrate the achievements and abilities of disabled athletes like Lawlor.

