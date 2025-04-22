Donald Trump’s Turnberry course could return to host the Open Championship, but logistical hurdles remain: Reports

The Open Championship could one day be back at Donald Trump's Turnberry course in Scotland. There are logistical things to work out, but the R&A, the governing body for the Major championship, is seemingly hopeful that they can get the event back there.

Trump purchased the course in 2014, so he has not owned it during a Major. The last time the Open was held there was in 2009 when Stewart Cink captured his title. It is a seaside course in South Ayrshire, Scotland, that has hosted the tournament four times.

Following the January 6 US Capitol incident, the R&A said it wouldn't host the event at Donald Trump's club, but now the holdup seems to be purely logistical and not political.

Chief executive Mark Darbon said via Reuters:

"At Turnberry, there are definitely some logistical and commercial challenges that we face around the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure. We're doing some feasibility work around what it would look like to return to that venue and the investment that it would require."

Unlike the Masters, which is hosted at Augusta National, the Open Championship, the PGA Championship, and the US Open all move locations every year. The Open in 2025 will be held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Darbon added:

"The last time we were there (Turnberry), I think we had just over 120,000 people. We've just announced that this summer we're going to welcome nearly 280,000 people here (Royal Portrush). A modern Open Championship is a large-scale event. What we know for sure is the golf course is brilliant, so at some point we'd love to be back there."

Despite the differences in potential fan attendance, the quality and beauty of Turnberry have called out to the R&A, and they're looking into how they can answer.

Golf reportedly helping Donald Trump stay in top shape

President Donald Trump's doctor just revealed that he is in great physical shape. The president recently got a physical assessment done, and a White House physician confirmed that he's in good enough shape to perform his duties.

Donald Trump is in good shape because of his golfing activities (Image via Imagn)

This could be for a variety of reasons, but the doctor specifically noted his golf proclivities as why he's still in such good shape at 78 years old. Per CNN, Dr. Sean Barbabella said:

“[He has] robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function. His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”

The doctor cited “frequent victories in golf events” as proof of how active the president remains. Trump’s skill level on the golf course has been mentioned several times by the White House, including the fact that he's won championships at clubs he owns.

