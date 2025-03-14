Dustin Johnson leads in Singapore a week after finishing last in Hong Kong: "I couldn't turn my head"

Dustin Johnson had finished last in the LIV Golf Hong Kong event this month after not feeling great health-wise before his opening round. Johnson finished 54th at the Hong Kong Golf Club and the tournament was won by Sergio Garcia of Spain.

However, the tables have turned for him as he is leading the first round at the Singapore event. Johnson explained what had transpired before his first round at the Hong Kong event (via Golfweek):

"I actually had really good practice leading into Hong Kong, and then it felt like I was swinging real well. Woke up Friday morning and I don't know if it was a rib out or something was in my right shoulder, and then I wasn't swinging really well on Friday and Saturday," Johnson said.

The two-time major champion admitted that the issue loosened up by the final round and he was swinging a bit better. He tried to keep that momentum throughout this week as well. Although the LIV Golf star did not feel like much had changed, his swing had improved. His body was also "moving better".

Although it is unclear what exactly had happened to him before the Hong Kong event, it did affect his performance there.

"I couldn't turn my head to the right. It kind of just pulled when I was on the through swing, so I was hitting everything left. It wasn't a whole lot of fun," he added.

Johnson has managed to turn the leaderboard upside down this week. After posting an opening round 75 in Hong Kong, he is currently leading the standings. His Round 1 63 is his best score since joining LIV Golf.

"Just keep working on the same things I am right now" - Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson at the LIV Golf Singapore - First Round (Source: Imagn)

Fans had pretty much written Dustin Johnson off after his dismal show at the LIV Golf Hong Kong event. However, the ace golfer put up a brilliant comeback at the Singapore event on Friday.

He believes that "kind of everything" worked well for him during his opening round at the Sentosa Golf Club this week. He said via Golfweek:

"Kind of everything. Obviously when you shoot 8-under, you've got to be doing everything well. But drove it well, hit a lot of really nice iron shots, and then holed a few putts," he mentioned.

Johnson also credited the golf course for his "solid day" on the greens.

"The greens are really good, so as long as you kind of get it in the range where you can make some, you hit good putts, they're going in. It was just a really solid day. Kind of gave myself a lot of opportunities and never really got out of position," Johnson said.

The 2020 Masters winner will head into the second round three shots ahead of the pack. He posted eight birdies without a single bogey on Friday. When asked if he is planning on changing anything going into the weekend, he said:

"Just same thing. Hit the fairways, and then once you get in the fairway, figure out where you want to hit it on the green. Just keep working on the same things I am right now," Johnson said.

Sebastian Munoz is trailing Johnson at the moment with a 5-under total score. The latter has carded a total score of 8-under.

